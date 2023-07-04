Meet Prerna Singh, auto driver’s daughter who survived on single roti, cracked NEET exam with score of...

NEET topper Prerna Singh with her mother (Photo - Twitter)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most difficult college entrance exams of the country and is mandatory for all those who want to pursue MBBS in India. However, the story of NEET aspirant Prerna Singh is nothing short of inspiring.

Prerna Singh cleared the NEET UG examination with 686 marks out of a total of 720, which is enough to get her admission into one of the top government medical colleges in India, making her family proud and uplifting their future.

Despite her amazing score in the medical entrance exam, Prerna Singh had her fair share of hardships to overcome. Prerna is 20 years old and belongs to Kota, Rajasthan. Her father used to be an auto-rickshaw driver, and the sole earner of her family.

While Prerna was pursuing her studies, her father suddenly passed away and the responsibility of earning fell on her shoulders. Not only this, but Prerna Singh and her mother also had the burden of a Rs 27 lakh loan which they had to repay without any income.

Prerna’s family did not have enough money, and often times she used to study on an empty stomach. She used to have just one meal per day, consisting of a single roti and chutney. Prerna studied for 12 hours every day after her relatives lent her money for NEET coaching.

Prerna’s mother took out a loan for the studies of her children and also had a home loan pending. However, all of the NEET topper’s siblings are doing wonders academically and Prerna Singh is all set to become a doctor, likely to take admission to a government medical college.

Prerna and her family were elated about her clearing the NEET examination, which will get her into a premier medical institute in India, most likely an AIIMS branch.

