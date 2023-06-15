Meet Preeti Kumari, trainee IRS officer who failed 3 times but then got UPSC 130 rank

Meet Preeti Kumari, trainee IRS officer who achieved AIR 130th rank in UPSC CSE

Preeti Kumari, a resident of Dharampur in Samastipur city and the granddaughter of retired Dr. Hariprasad Rai, chairman of the psychology department at Lalit Narayan Mithila University, has achieved 130th position in the UPSC.

Preeti passed the UPSC CSE 2022 with All India Rank of 130. She has passed the CSE twice; the first time, she received a rank of 242 and is currently enrolled in IRS training. Scientist father Kumar Lalbabu and mother Dr. Neelam Kumari are employed in the department under the Central Government.

Preeti began her education in West Bengal and spent four years—from class fourth to eighth—studying there. She then completed her secondary education in Delhi before earning her political science degree from Miranda House, Delhi University.

The girl from Bihar had always wanted to pass the CSE. Preeti decided to take the CSE when she was in class 9. Back then, all she understood about CSE was that it was a tool for serving the people and the country. She began with this notion. She was dedicated towards her studies.

Preeti had failures along the way, but with the help of her parents, she never gave up on her dream.

Preeti realised there had been a tactical blunder in her previous three efforts when she failed to pass the Prelims. By the time she made her fourth effort, she had examined those errors and corrected them.

She spent a lot of time on her written strategy for this effort. She was able to improve her rank in this attempt thanks to the interview round. She received a personality test score of 151 the previous year, but by recognising her errors, she was able to improve this time and reach a score of 198.

She discussed how she balanced her emotional and physical health during her journey and acknowledged that CSE does take a high toll on it. Preeti stated that she reached this level of achievement by self-study. She delivered a message to the kids, advising them to study for at least eight hours each day. With diligence and hard effort, anything is possible.