Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet Preeti Kumari, trainee IRS officer who failed 3 times but then got UPSC 130 rank

Meet Preeti Kumari, trainee IRS officer who achieved AIR 130th rank in UPSC CSE

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Meet Preeti Kumari, trainee IRS officer who failed 3 times but then got UPSC 130 rank
Meet Preeti Kumari, trainee IRS officer who achieved AIR 130th rank in UPSC CSE

Preeti Kumari, a resident of Dharampur in Samastipur city and the granddaughter of retired Dr. Hariprasad Rai, chairman of the psychology department at Lalit Narayan Mithila University, has achieved 130th position in the UPSC.

Preeti passed the UPSC CSE 2022 with All India Rank of 130. She has passed the CSE twice; the first time, she received a rank of 242 and is currently enrolled in IRS training. Scientist father Kumar Lalbabu and mother Dr. Neelam Kumari are employed in the department under the Central Government.

Preeti began her education in West Bengal and spent four years—from class fourth to eighth—studying there. She then completed her secondary education in Delhi before earning her political science degree from Miranda House, Delhi University.

The girl from Bihar had always wanted to pass the CSE. Preeti decided to take the CSE when she was in class 9. Back then, all she understood about CSE was that it was a tool for serving the people and the country. She began with this notion. She was dedicated towards her studies. 

Preeti had failures along the way, but with the help of her parents, she never gave up on her dream.

Preeti realised there had been a tactical blunder in her previous three efforts when she failed to pass the Prelims. By the time she made her fourth effort, she had examined those errors and corrected them.

She spent a lot of time on her written strategy for this effort.  She was able to improve her rank in this attempt thanks to the interview round. She received a personality test score of 151 the previous year, but by recognising her errors, she was able to improve this time and reach a score of 198.

She discussed how she balanced her emotional and physical health during her journey and acknowledged that CSE does take a high toll on it. Preeti stated that she reached this level of achievement by self-study. She delivered a message to the kids, advising them to study for at least eight hours each day. With diligence and hard effort, anything is possible.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.