Meet Preeti Beniwal who was bed-ridden for year after tragic train accident, 14 surgeries; cracked UPSC | Photo: Facebook

UPSC participants put in a lot of effort, regardless of whether that means devoting endless hours to studying or limiting luxuries and distractions. Millions of enthusiastic learners are preparing for the UPSC Prelims test 2023, which will take place in just one month.

There are numerous success tales of applicants who overcame all obstacles to accomplish their goals. Preeti Beniwal is one such inspirational figure who overcame challenges in her life to accomplish her objectives.

Who is Preeti Beniwal?

Preeti attended a private school in the neighbouring hamlet of Fafdana while growing up in the Haryana village of Dupedi. Preeti completed class 10 from Panipat and received outstanding grades as her father was working in Thermal Plant Panipat. After completing her 12th grade at Matlauda, she went on to receive her B.Tech and M.Tech honours degrees at Israna College.

Preeti always maintained high scores in each class since childhood because of her brilliant and sharp mind. Babita, Preeti's mother, was working in an Anganwadi in the area. Preeti got a clerk position at Grameen Bank in 2013 after completing an MTech. In Bahadurgarh, she worked from 2013 until 2016.

After that, in 2016, he was chosen for the position of Assistant General II in the FCI, where he served from 2016 to January 2021 in Karnal. She was chosen in January 2021 for the position of Assistant Section Officer at the Ministry of External Affairs. According to claims in the media, she started working in the Delhi Ministry of External Affairs in 2021.

READ | Meet IAS Apoorva Yadav, who returned from America leaving her TCS job, secured 13 AIR in UPSC

Life-altering event motivated her

Preeti was scheduled to sit for an exam in Ghaziabad for departmental promotion at FCI in December 2016 when she met with a tragic train accident. She abruptly slipped at the Ghaziabad train station, causing her to fall in front of the train. Three train cars ran over the body in this terrible occurrence.

In addition to 14 surgeries, she also required a bypass. She was unable to walk when she reached the bed, and as a result, spent a year in bed. After the horrific incident, her marriage failed since both her husband and in-laws left her. Preeti then made the decision to study for the UPSC exam, and after two failed attempts, she finally succeeded in cracking it. Preeti succeeded to earn 754 AIR in 2020 after being genuinely motivated by her father Suresh Kumar.