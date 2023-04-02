Meet Prathamesh Hirve, once lived in slum, became first-ever ISRO engineer from Mumbai

Prathamesh Hirve, first ever ISRO engineer from Mumbai | Photo: LinkedIn

It is beyond even dreams for a young boy from Mumbai's Filterpada, Powai, with a very humble background to become an engineer and work with one of the most esteemed organisations in the country.

Life filled with miracles is proven time and again by people like Prathamesh Hirve. Hirva is the first-ever ISRO engineer from Mumbai. Prathamesh gave in his application with other 16,000 applicants in 2016 and got selected for the job of electrical scientist at ISRO.

Prathamesh lived in a slum at fliterpada struggling to get even the most basic amenities of survival. He never shivered from his goal and completed a diploma in Electrical Engineering from Bhagubhai Mafatlal Polytechnic College.

After completing his diploma, he interned at Larsen and Toubro and Tata Powers. Later on, he pursued a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Smt Indira Gandhi College of Engineering in Navi Mumbai.

While talking to MidDay, he revealed that his education up until class 10 was done in the Marathi language. Overcoming dire living conditions, and language barriers, Hirve always aspired to bigger and bigger. He even applied for UPSC but could not clear his exams and decided to go the ISRO work.