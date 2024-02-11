Education

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

Joining Google's London branch as a Software Engineer in August 2022, Pratham Gupta had expressed his excitement about this new chapter in his career.

Pratham Prakash Gupta, an M.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad, made headlines by securing a job offer from tech giant Google in 2022. With an annual package of Rs 1.4 crore, Pratham's achievement marked a historic milestone. This translates to an impressive monthly salary of around Rs 11.6 lakh. Joining Google's London branch as a Software Engineer in August 2022, Pratham Gupta had expressed his excitement about this new chapter in his career on LinkedIn. He shared his gratitude for the offers he received from leading organisations worldwide. Pratham Prakash Gupta is not alone in his success. Other students from IIIT and NIT have also clinched remarkable job offers at top tech companies. Abhijeet Dwivedi, a BTech student at IIIT Lucknow, secured a package of Rs 1.2 crore from Amazon. Similarly, Abhishek Kumar, a final year Computer Science student at Patna's National Institute of Technology (NIT), achieved a remarkable feat by securing a package of Rs 1.8 crore from Amazon.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.