MS Dhoni reveals an amusing reason for picking No. 7 jersey, 'That's the day.....'

Meet owner of over 17 crore acres of land, owns land in every state of India, total value is Rs...

India set to roll out GPS-based toll collection system, know all about it

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

PM Modi holds roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, launches Rs 7,550 crore development projects

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

Joining Google's London branch as a Software Engineer in August 2022, Pratham Gupta had expressed his excitement about this new chapter in his career.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

Edited by

Pratham Prakash Gupta, an M.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad, made headlines by securing a job offer from tech giant Google in 2022. With an annual package of Rs 1.4 crore, Pratham's achievement marked a historic milestone. This translates to an impressive monthly salary of around Rs 11.6 lakh.

Joining Google's London branch as a Software Engineer in August 2022, Pratham Gupta had expressed his excitement about this new chapter in his career on LinkedIn. He shared his gratitude for the offers he received from leading organisations worldwide.

Pratham Prakash Gupta is not alone in his success. Other students from IIIT and NIT have also clinched remarkable job offers at top tech companies. Abhijeet Dwivedi, a BTech student at IIIT Lucknow, secured a package of Rs 1.2 crore from Amazon. 

Similarly, Abhishek Kumar, a final year Computer Science student at Patna's National Institute of Technology (NIT), achieved a remarkable feat by securing a package of Rs 1.8 crore from Amazon. 

