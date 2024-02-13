Meet Prakriti Joshi, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

Twitter
Prakriti Joshi bagged Rs 45 lakh package. She was studying while her mother was battling cancer. Know her story here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 06:13 PM IST

We use even the smallest discomfort as an excuse to procrastinate on putting enough effort to achieve set goals. But, Prakriti Joshi is an example and inspiration for many. Prakriti Joshi is a resident of Awas Bikash Colony in the Civil Lines police station area of Rampur. 

With her hard work and dedication, Prakriti Joshi bagged a job in Amazon, Bengaluru with a package of Rs 45 lakh per year. 

In Class 10, Prakriti Joshi secured 100 per cent marks in all subjects. In 12th, Joshi bagged 93 per cent marks. Joshi was studying engineering when Amazon offered her a six-month internship. 

The road was not easy for Prakriti. She was doing her BTech when her mother was diagnosed with cancer. It was a very difficult time for them. Prakriti was studying hard aiming for a bright future along with taking care of her ill mother. 

Prakriti Joshi's father is a mathematics teacher and Limca Book of Records holder. 

