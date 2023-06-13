Meet Prabhajan J, topper from Tamil Nadu who scored 99.99 percentile in NEET-UG 2023, know his success mantra

The results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or NEET-UG 2023, were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. Now, candidates may get their scorecards on both ntaresults.nic.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the final score card, the NTA also disclosed the names of the top performers across India, the grades they earned, and the cut-off scores in each category.

This year's NEET-UG medical admission test saw Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh come out on top.

Who is Prabhajan J?

As he earns AIR 1 in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-UG (NEET), Prabhanjan J has established himself in the competitive world. He shares the rank with Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh. The top performer, who is from Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, said that his exceptional score was the result of constant practise with NEET pattern questions.

According to Indian Express, Prabhanjan also expressed his sincere thanks to his instructors, parents, and the school administration for their continuous support during his journey. The talented applicant transferred to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Classes 11 and 12 after completing Class 10 in the English-medium state matriculation course in Tamil Nadu. He had received intensive NEET training during this time, which had prepared him for the test.

While completing his upper secondary schooling, Prabhanjan resided in the dorm room at Velammal Vidyalaya in Ayanambakkam, Chennai. Both of Prabhanjan's parents work as educators in government schools; his mother teaches maths while his father, B Jagadeesh, instructs history.

Prabhanjan received a score of 463 in class 12 exams. One of the top performers, Prabhajan J from Tamil Nadu, achieved 99.99 percentile points. Bora Varun Chakravarthi is another contender who scored in the 99.99 percentile. Out of the total 20.38 lakh applicants, 11.45 lakh passed the test.

