Kartik Aaryan avoids clashing with Singham Again, calls Rohit Shetty to postpone his film? Here's what we know

Meet man who became IPS, then cracked UPSC to become IAS officer with AIR 52, is now DM of...

This film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, made Vinod Khanna superstar, was blockbuster, later Rajinikanth worked in its..

Meet PHD wife of IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary but was fired within a year, he is now...

This actress did only 31 films, won three National Awards, became star in her mid-60s, was Naseeruddin Shah's...

Kartik Aaryan avoids clashing with Singham Again, calls Rohit Shetty to postpone his film? Here's what we know

Meet man who became IPS, then cracked UPSC to become IAS officer with AIR 52, is now DM of...

This film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, made Vinod Khanna superstar, was blockbuster, later Rajinikanth worked in its..

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

7 motivating books recommended by Satya Nadella

6 breathtaking images of Red-Spider Nebula captured by NASA

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kartik Aaryan avoids clashing with Singham Again, calls Rohit Shetty to postpone his film? Here's what we know

This film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, made Vinod Khanna superstar, was blockbuster, later Rajinikanth worked in its..

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Traffic advisory issued in Mumbai, Pune for Anant Chaturdashi, check road closures, diversions

Meet PHD wife of IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary but was fired within a year, he is now...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 08:36 AM IST

Meet PHD wife of IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary but was fired within a year, he is now...
Parag Agrawal, the IIT graduate who rose to prominence as Twitter's (now X) CEO, has been in the spotlight since his appointment and subsequent departure following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition. Now, his wife, Vineeta Agarwala, is gaining attention for her impressive accomplishments.

As a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, Vineeta leads investments for the firm's bio and health fund. Her diverse experience spans healthcare, venture investing, and data science. Previously, she worked with Google Ventures' life sciences team and collaborated with renowned research institutions.

Vineeta holds a BS in biophysics from Stanford University and MD and PhD degrees from Harvard Medical School/MIT. She completed her clinical residency at Stanford and is board-certified in internal medicine.

Her impressive career trajectory includes roles as an early data scientist at Kyruus, Management consultant for biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device clients at McKinsey & Co and Director of product management at Flatiron Health.

Vineeta serves on multiple portfolio company boards, including Amber Bio, BigHat Biosciences, and Memora Health.

As Parag Agrawal seeks over Rs 1000 crore in severance pay, Vineeta's achievements demonstrate her remarkable success, making her an inspiring figure in the healthcare and venture investing communities.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Anand Mahindra finds Mumbai-style traffic jam in this country, netizens calls traffic with better views

Unsung Heroes of Hygiene: How Accidental Soap Discoveries Shaped Our Cleansing Habits

Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...

Meet woman who forced this Rs 336000 crore company to change its rules, she is India's first...

Manipur restores internet after 6 days, schools, colleges to reopen on...

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

