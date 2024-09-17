Education

Meet PHD wife of IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary but was fired within a year, he is now...

Vineeta holds a BS in biophysics from Stanford University and MD and PhD degrees from Harvard Medical School/MIT.

Parag Agrawal, the IIT graduate who rose to prominence as Twitter's (now X) CEO, has been in the spotlight since his appointment and subsequent departure following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition. Now, his wife, Vineeta Agarwala, is gaining attention for her impressive accomplishments. As a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, Vineeta leads investments for the firm's bio and health fund. Her diverse experience spans healthcare, venture investing, and data science. Previously, she worked with Google Ventures' life sciences team and collaborated with renowned research institutions. Vineeta holds a BS in biophysics from Stanford University and MD and PhD degrees from Harvard Medical School/MIT. She completed her clinical residency at Stanford and is board-certified in internal medicine. Her impressive career trajectory includes roles as an early data scientist at Kyruus, Management consultant for biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device clients at McKinsey & Co and Director of product management at Flatiron Health. Vineeta serves on multiple portfolio company boards, including Amber Bio, BigHat Biosciences, and Memora Health. As Parag Agrawal seeks over Rs 1000 crore in severance pay, Vineeta's achievements demonstrate her remarkable success, making her an inspiring figure in the healthcare and venture investing communities.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.