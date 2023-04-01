Meet Payal Kumari, daughter of E-rickshaw driver who secured 3rd rank in Bihar Class 12 Boards

Representational Image

The Bihar School Examination Board's intermediate commerce stream exam saw Payal Kumari, an e-rickshaw driver's daughter, place third (BSEB). On March 21, results were announced by Chandra Shekhar, state minister of education.

Payal received 472 out of 500 possible points, yielding a 94.4% grade. She currently wants to work as an IAS officer. Payal graduated from the JNKT Inter College in the Khagaria district of Bihar. She gushed to Hindustan Times about how happy she was with her outcome.

“I was aiming to secure a place in the top 3, and I worked very hard to achieve it. I was very happy after seeing my result. My hard work paid off. I attribute my success to my teachers, parents and God,” she said.

Munna Poddar, Payal's father, drives an e-rickshaw, and Rina Devi, her mother, stays at home. Also, she has a younger brother named Satyam Kumar, who this year passed the class 10th exam.

Payal earlier told that she wanted to take Science but because of financial problems, she couldn’t afford tuition fees so she decided to take Commerce instead.

“Irrespective of the stream, my only aim is to become an IAS officer. IAS officer Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is my inspiration,” said Payal.

In contrast to other students, Payal didn't spend a lot of time studying or paying for tutoring to get ready for her board exams. She instead focused on comprehending the concepts covered by her course.

“My school teachers helped me a lot if I struggled with any topic or had questions. In the beginning, I took tuition to make my concepts clear. Later, I was able to grasp the concepts on my own and referred to textbooks and lessons on YouTube,” said Payal Kumari.

Despite being the only provider for the family, Payal's father didn't let their lack of money prevent his daughter from pursuing her education.

Payal is completely focused on what she wants to achieve in future and plans to work hard towards achieving it.