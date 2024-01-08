Headlines

Meet man, whose personal struggles pushed him to start business, now owns Rs 125 crore company

Meet Patwari-turned-IPS officer, son of a camel-cart puller, who secured 12 government jobs in 6 years

Significance of BRICS expansion and what it means for India

‘Want to start from…:’ MS Dhoni’s old video goes viral amid Maldives row

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, whose personal struggles pushed him to start business, now owns Rs 125 crore company

Meet Patwari-turned-IPS officer, son of a camel-cart puller, who secured 12 government jobs in 6 years

Significance of BRICS expansion and what it means for India

Causes of Vitamin D deficiency

7 homemade drinks for weight loss

10 most followed south Indian actresses on Instagram

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

Devara Part 1 first glimpse: Jr NTR turns sea red with bloodshed in Koratala Siva film, fans say ‘hail the tiger'

Javed Akhtar slams Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan for this reason; adds Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit didn't get...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Patwari-turned-IPS officer, son of a camel-cart puller, who secured 12 government jobs in 6 years

The life story of IPS Prem Sukh Delu is the epitome of success and unwavering hard work and persistence, and inspires us to not stop until we reach our final destination.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 06:28 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When people who have battled extreme adversities with patience, persistence and determination, get success in life, then it makes for the most inspiring and heartwarming story. One such inspiring life story is of  IPS Premsukh Delu who went from being a village boy who grazed cattle and faced financial constraints, to becoming an IPS officer.

Early Beginnings

Premsukh Delu, born on 3rd April 1988, belongs to a farmers’s family in small village of Raisar in Nokha Tehsil, Bikaner district, Rajasthan. His father used to drive camel carts and carry people's belongings from one place to another. Despite facing financial difficulties and hardships, Premsukh harboured dreams of securing a government job to lift his family out of poverty.

Premsukh balanced cattle along with studying during his time in the village. He firmly believed that he had nothing to lose and enormous opportunities ahead. His family's modest background, with his parents educated in government schools and his elder sister never going to school, strengthened his resilience and grit. 

Success

Through his unwavering dedication, Premsukh secured 12 government jobs within six years. He initially served as a Patwari in the Bikaner, but he had a desire for more significant achievements, thus, he took various other competitive exams. 

He got second rank in the Gram Sevak Examination conducted by Rajasthan State. Despite being selected as a Sub Inspector at Rajasthan Police, he didn’t take it and instead chose the role of Assistant Jailor after clearing the Rajasthan Assistant Prison Examination. After rejecting the role of a Tehsildar and college lecturer, he joined the education department as a school lecturer. 

However, he was fixed on doing something big, thus, he started preparing for the UPSC exams and cleared the exam in the second attempt by securing AIR 170 in 2015 and finally became an IPS.

Delu got the Gujarat cadre and was first posted as ACP in Amreli, Gujarat. Currently, he is posted as Superintendent of Police Jamnagar.

Thus, IPS Prem Sukh Delu is the epitome of success and unwavering hard work and persistence, and he inspires us to not stop until we reach our final destination.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Good news for IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi, who is also an IAS officer, details inside

    Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

    Meet Poonam Gupta, who failed to get a job, started business from home, now runs Rs 800 crore company

    Meet Shark Tank India 3’s richest shark, college dropout who runs company worth Rs 80,000 crore, his net worth is…

    India vs Afghanistan T20I series: Full schedule, squads, match timing and live streaming details

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

    Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

    Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE