Meet Patwari-turned-IPS officer, son of a camel-cart puller, who secured 12 government jobs in 6 years

When people who have battled extreme adversities with patience, persistence and determination, get success in life, then it makes for the most inspiring and heartwarming story. One such inspiring life story is of IPS Premsukh Delu who went from being a village boy who grazed cattle and faced financial constraints, to becoming an IPS officer.

Early Beginnings

Premsukh Delu, born on 3rd April 1988, belongs to a farmers’s family in small village of Raisar in Nokha Tehsil, Bikaner district, Rajasthan. His father used to drive camel carts and carry people's belongings from one place to another. Despite facing financial difficulties and hardships, Premsukh harboured dreams of securing a government job to lift his family out of poverty.

Premsukh balanced cattle along with studying during his time in the village. He firmly believed that he had nothing to lose and enormous opportunities ahead. His family's modest background, with his parents educated in government schools and his elder sister never going to school, strengthened his resilience and grit.

Success

Through his unwavering dedication, Premsukh secured 12 government jobs within six years. He initially served as a Patwari in the Bikaner, but he had a desire for more significant achievements, thus, he took various other competitive exams.

He got second rank in the Gram Sevak Examination conducted by Rajasthan State. Despite being selected as a Sub Inspector at Rajasthan Police, he didn’t take it and instead chose the role of Assistant Jailor after clearing the Rajasthan Assistant Prison Examination. After rejecting the role of a Tehsildar and college lecturer, he joined the education department as a school lecturer.

However, he was fixed on doing something big, thus, he started preparing for the UPSC exams and cleared the exam in the second attempt by securing AIR 170 in 2015 and finally became an IPS.

Delu got the Gujarat cadre and was first posted as ACP in Amreli, Gujarat. Currently, he is posted as Superintendent of Police Jamnagar.

Thus, IPS Prem Sukh Delu is the epitome of success and unwavering hard work and persistence, and he inspires us to not stop until we reach our final destination.