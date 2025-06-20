UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Pari Bishnoi, who is a perfect example of 'beauty with brain'. She cleared UPSC exam with AIR 30 at the age of 23.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Pari Bishnoi, who is a perfect example of 'beauty with brain'. She cleared UPSC exam with AIR 30 at the age of 23, and is now married to BJP MLA.

Meet IAS officer, Pari Bishnoi

Pari Bishnoi was born on February 26, 1996, in Rajasthan's Kakra Village. Pari Bishnoi hails from a well educated family, her father, Maniram Bishnoi is a lawyer, while her mother, Sushila Bishnoi is a police officer in Government Railway Police. Pari's grandfather, Gopiram Bishnoi, also served as village, Kakra's sarpanch, four times.

Her education

Pari completed her schooling at Ajmer's prestigious St. Mary's Convent School. After her 12th, she moved to Delhi, and pursued her graduation from Indraprastha College for Women of Delhi University. She pursued her Master's Degree in Political Science from Ajmer's Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University. Pari also cracked UGC NET and even passed NET-JRF. She also started her preparations for UPSC examination.

Her UPSC Journey

Pari Bishnoi cracked UPSC examination in 2019 at the age of 23. She secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 30 in the toughest competitive exam in her third attempt. Pari once shared that she deleted all her social media accounts and used to not have any smartphone. During her preparation for UPSC, Pari lived a disciplined life, like a monk to avoid any distractions.

Married to MLA

Pari Bishnoi married Bhavya Bishnoi on December 24, 2023. Bhavya is a BJP MLA from Hisar's Adampur constituency. He belongs to a political family. His late grandfather, Bhajan Lal Bishnoi, was a three-time Chief Minister of Haryana. Bhavya Bishnoi's father, Kuldeep Bishnoi is the founder of the Haryana Janhit Congress.

Currently posted as SDM

Pari Bishnoi is an IAS officer, who is currently posted as an SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate) at Sikkim's Gangtok. She has previously served as Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas back in 2022.