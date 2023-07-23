Meet Padma Bhushan awardee Anna Rajam Malhotra, the first woman IAS officer of India

Know the inspiring story of IAS Anna Rajam Malhotra, the first woman IAS of India.

Today, IAS officers have become an inspiration for millions are people who look up to them for motivation and more. Female IAS officers like Tina Dabi and Saumya Sharma are well-known in today's time. Do you know the first female IAS officer?

Anna Rajam Malhotra was the first Indian woman to become an Indian Administration Services officer. She was a batch 1951 IAS officer. Born in 1927, IAS Anna Rajam hailed from Niranam, Thiruvalla. She was the granddaughter of Malayalam author Pailo Paul.

She completed her schooling at Providence Women's College. After intermediate, she earned her Bachelor's degree from Malabar Christian College in Calicut.

In 1949, she went on to pursue English literature for a master's from the University of Madras and in 1950, she cracked the civil services exam. Even after clearing the exam, Rajam was discouraged from taking up the job of an administrative officer and was pushed to opt for foreign service and central services as the then CM reportedly was sceptical about giving such an important role to a woman.

Even after all the pressure, she stood her ground and was eventually posted as the Sub Collector of Tirupattur in Madras.

Read: Meet Garima Sharma, who became SDM at age of 50, cleared exam in first attempt; know her inspiring story

She held other positions in the Government of Madras including Under Secretary, Agriculture, Under Secretary and Deputy Secretary, Public, and Secretary to Government, Agriculture Department. She also held several important positions in the Government of India including Deputy Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Chairperson, National Seeds Corporation, and Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Education and Culture.

During her time in serving, she did things to uplift the society. She also worked closely with Rajeev Gandhi and Indira Gandhi briefly. IAS Malhotra was awarded with the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 1989. A true embodiment of inspiration and determination.

Not only did she become the first woman IAS officer, but she also opened up the pathway for millions of women who once could not even imagine of even preparation for the UPSC CSE.