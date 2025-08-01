Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sharmila Tagore once lost control of her car, almost ran into Shashi Kapoor during..., he told her 'Do that again and Jennifer will...'

After Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Vice Presidential election scheduled for...

Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, contemplated suicide after..., his son now has Rs 41 crore net worth, his name is..

IIM CAT 2025 Notification: Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check application process, eligibility, other details

This 8-year-old boy 'plays with fire', leaving internet stunned with his Silambam performance, netizens says, 'goosebumps..'; watch viral video

'Wonderful mama' Kiara Advani celebrates her 'most special' birthday with Sidharth Malhotra, baby girl; enjoys special cake: 'Feeling blessed'

Dhadak 2 X review: Netizens say 'another ruined remake', laud Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi's performances, but slam...

Meet one of Vikas Divyakirti’s favourite students, farmer's son who cracked UPSC twice, then became IAS officer in…, his name is…

Big boost for Satya Nadella's Microsoft as it hits jackpot in..., earns Rs...

Former Rajasthan Royals player wins South Africa's Cricketers of the Year award at CSA Awards 2025, his name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sharmila Tagore once lost control of her car, almost ran into Shashi Kapoor during..., he told her 'Do that again and Jennifer will...'

Sharmila Tagore once lost control of her car, almost ran into Shashi Kapoor...

Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, contemplated suicide after..., his son now has Rs 41 crore net worth, his name is..

Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, his son now..

IIM CAT 2025 Notification: Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check application process, eligibility, other details

IIM CAT 2025 Notification: Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check applicatio

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet one of Vikas Divyakirti’s favourite students, farmer's son who cracked UPSC twice, then became IAS officer in…, his name is…

A Hindi-medium student, he became a source of inspiration for aspirants across the country by emerging as the top Hindi-medium scorer in the UPSC 2021 exam, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 18.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

Meet one of Vikas Divyakirti’s favourite students, farmer's son who cracked UPSC twice, then became IAS officer in…, his name is…

TRENDING NOW

Clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination, which is often considered one of India’s toughest competitive exams, needs immense dedication, persistence and hardwork. With lakhs of aspirants vying each year to become IAS, IPS or IFS officers, only a handful succeed in navigating the three-tier process—prelims, mains, and interview. IAS officer Ravi Kumar Sihag’s journey stands as a shining example of what perseverance and hard work can achieve.

Ravi Sihag comes from a humble background in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. Born into a family of farmers, he worked alongside his father in the fields during his early years and even continued helping out during his college days. He earned his undergraduate degree from Sharda College in Anupgarh before aspiring to take the UPSC exam.

What distinguishes Ravi Sihag is not just his success, but the path he took to achieve it. A Hindi-medium student, he became a source of inspiration for aspirants across the country by emerging as the top Hindi-medium scorer in the UPSC 2021 exam, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 18 on his fourth attempt.

Before finally achieving his dream of becoming an IAS officer, Ravi had already cleared the UPSC examination twice—securing AIR 337 in 2018 and AIR 317 in 2019, which earned him postings in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) and later the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). However, his ultimate goal remained the IAS. Despite facing failure in his third attempt, where he couldn’t even clear the prelims, Ravi didn’t give up.

Guided and mentored by renowned educator Dr Vikas Divyakirti, Ravi's resilience and dedication were evident throughout his preparation. Dr Divyakirti has spoken highly of Ravi in various interviews, praising both his academic excellence and personal humility. Among his many successful students, Ravi stands out not just for his marks but for the sincerity and determination he displayed throughout his journey.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Russia's fierce response to Donald Trump over his 'dead economy' remark: 'Maybe he should recall his favourite movies about...'
Russia's fierce response to Donald Trump over his 'dead economy' remark
Asteroid 2025 OL1 to pass by Earth today; should we worry?
Asteroid 2025 OL1 to pass by Earth today; should we worry?
Big Boost for Indian travellers: Visit UAE, UK, Australia, South Africa, 15 more nations with visa for just Re 1, here's how
Big Boost for Indian travellers: Visit UAE, UK, Australia, South Africa, 15 more
Days after 'Dog Babu' fiasco, 'Samsung' applies for income certificate in...
After 'Dog Babu' fiasco, 'Samsung' applies for income certificate in...
Lord Jagannath ‘doormat’ on AliExpress sparks massive boycott calls: 'Take it down immediately'
Lord Jagannath ‘doormat’ on AliExpress sparks massive boycott calls: 'Take it do
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE