Meet one of Vikas Divyakirti’s favourite students, farmer's son who cracked UPSC twice, then became IAS officer in…, his name is…

Clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination, which is often considered one of India’s toughest competitive exams, needs immense dedication, persistence and hardwork. With lakhs of aspirants vying each year to become IAS, IPS or IFS officers, only a handful succeed in navigating the three-tier process—prelims, mains, and interview. IAS officer Ravi Kumar Sihag’s journey stands as a shining example of what perseverance and hard work can achieve.

Ravi Sihag comes from a humble background in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. Born into a family of farmers, he worked alongside his father in the fields during his early years and even continued helping out during his college days. He earned his undergraduate degree from Sharda College in Anupgarh before aspiring to take the UPSC exam.

What distinguishes Ravi Sihag is not just his success, but the path he took to achieve it. A Hindi-medium student, he became a source of inspiration for aspirants across the country by emerging as the top Hindi-medium scorer in the UPSC 2021 exam, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 18 on his fourth attempt.

Before finally achieving his dream of becoming an IAS officer, Ravi had already cleared the UPSC examination twice—securing AIR 337 in 2018 and AIR 317 in 2019, which earned him postings in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) and later the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). However, his ultimate goal remained the IAS. Despite facing failure in his third attempt, where he couldn’t even clear the prelims, Ravi didn’t give up.

Guided and mentored by renowned educator Dr Vikas Divyakirti, Ravi's resilience and dedication were evident throughout his preparation. Dr Divyakirti has spoken highly of Ravi in various interviews, praising both his academic excellence and personal humility. Among his many successful students, Ravi stands out not just for his marks but for the sincerity and determination he displayed throughout his journey.