Education

Education

Meet one of India's youngest IAS officers, who cracked UPSC exam despite many difficulties, got AIR...

The results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 may now be viewed and downloaded by candidates on the official website, upsc.gov.in. This is the story of Ritika Jindal, an aspirational applicant who overcame numerous obstacles to pass the UPSC exam and obtain an AIR 88.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 06:18 AM IST

Today, December 8, the Union Public Service Commission announced the UPSC Mains Result 2023, the outcome of one of the exam's most difficult exams. The results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 may now be viewed and downloaded by candidates on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The 2023 UPSC Mains Exam was held at several test locations around the nation from September 15 to September 24, 2023. This three-round test is taken by those who want to become officials in the IAS, IPS, or IFS officers. This is the story of Ritika Jindal, an aspirational applicant who overcame numerous obstacles to pass the UPSC exam and obtain an AIR 88.

Who is Ritika Jindal?

Ritika Jindal, an IAS officer from Punjab, finished her education at Moga. Ritika Jindal, an IAS official, was the top student in North India's CBSE Class 12.  Ritika Jindal finished her studies at Delhi's Sri Ram College of Commerce. At 95%, she secured the third position throughout the entire college.

Ritika Jindal began preparing for the UPSC test during her undergraduate years since she had always aspired to become an IAS. Ritika Jindal took the UPSC exam after graduating; she passed every level on her first try, however, she was a few points behind in the final standings. But she didn't give up and decided to retake the UPSC exam.

In 2018, Ritika Jindal passed the UPSC exam on her second try, earning an AIR 88. At the time, Ritika Jindal was 22 years old, and one of the youngest candidates. Ritika Jindal had a rough time becoming an IAS because, while she was studying for the UPSC test, her father got diagnosed with mouth cancer.

After a few months, Ritika's father received a lung cancer diagnosis, which made matters worse. Ritika Jindal persevered in her UPSC exam preparation despite numerous obstacles. "My hometown is a tiny city with really few resources and infrastructure," she said. In an interview, she remarked, "Every time my father got sick, we had to take him to Ludhiana for treatment, and I had to go to the hospital with him."

Ritika Jindal accepted to move to Pangi in Chamba when asked a few days ago, after the government of Himachal Pradesh's relocation of sixteen IAS officers. It should be mentioned that Pangi is a quite isolated place where Ritika Jindal served as Resident Commissioner.

