IAS Neha Byadwal’s journey from setbacks to success is a perfect example of determination and sacrifices in achieving one’s dreams.

The UPSC exams are among the most challenging in India, with countless aspirants vying for success each year. Achieving success in these exams is no small feat, and some individuals display such resilience and determination that they excel at every stage. In this article, we delve into the journey of Neha Byadwal, who realised her dream of becoming an IAS officer through a unique and focused approach.

In today’s digital age, social media and mobile phones are indispensable yet significant distractions. Neha Byadwal, now an IAS officer, experienced this firsthand when she failed the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) on her first attempt. Recognising the impact of distractions on her preparation, Neha decided to quit social media and significantly limit her phone usage for three years to concentrate on preparing for one of India’s toughest exams.

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and raised in Chhattisgarh, Neha’s inspiration to join public service stemmed from her father, Shravan Kumar, a senior income tax official. Due to her father’s transferable job, Neha attended multiple schools across different states during her education. After excelling as a university topper at DB Girls College in Raipur, she set her sights on the UPSC examination.

However, her path to success was far from smooth. Neha failed in her first three attempts. Determined to achieve her goal, she sacrificed her social life, eliminated distractions, and devoted herself entirely to her mission. Despite clearing the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam, her focus remained unwavering on becoming an IAS officer.

In 2021, her perseverance paid off on her fourth attempt. At the age of 24, Neha secured 960 marks, including 151 in the interview, achieving an All India Rank (AIR) of 569. Her remarkable accomplishment has since made her a role model for countless aspirants. Neha’s journey from failure to success is a testament to perseverance, dedication, and the sacrifices required to achieve one’s dreams.