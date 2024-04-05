Meet one of India's youngest IAS officers, cracked UPSC exam twice by 24, UPSC topper Tina Dabi...

Every year, thousands of hopefuls sit for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, but only a fraction progress to the final stage, with their achievements serving as motivation for others aspiring to succeed in the exam. IAS officer Ishwarya Ramanathan who cleared the UPSC exam twice at the age of 24, has garnered significant attention.

Ishwarya Ramanathan stands out as one of India's youngest IAS officers. She secured AIR 47 position in the 2019 UPSC exam at the age of 24. Presently, she holds the position of Sub-Collector and SDM in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

In a recent interview, Ishwarya disclosed that her aspiration to become an IAS officer stemmed from her childhood dream, inspired by her mother. Her mother, who married early but later secured a government job, consistently encouraged Ishwarya to aim for the role of a collector, serving as a driving force throughout her journey.

Hailing from Cuddalore, a coastal district, Ishwarya grew up witnessing various natural calamities such as floods, cyclones, and heavy rains. The profound impact of the 2004 tsunami, coupled with her observation of the commendable work undertaken by Collector Gagandeep Singh Bedi during that period, left an enduring impression on her.

Ishwarya graduated with an engineering degree from Anna University, Chennai, in 2017. She embarked on her UPSC exam preparation journey during her college years, seeking guidance through UPSC coaching. Though she initially secured the Railway Accounts Service with an All India Rank of 630 on her first attempt, her determination to fulfill her dream of becoming an IAS officer remained unwavering.

In her subsequent attempt in 2019, Ishwarya achieved her goal of becoming an IAS officer by successfully clearing the UPSC exam with an impressive All India Rank of 47.

Beyond her official responsibilities, Ishwarya maintains an active presence on social media, particularly Instagram, where she shares updates and boasts over one lakh followers. Notably, prominent IAS officer Tina Dabi and her sister IAS Rhea Dabi are among her followers on Instagram.