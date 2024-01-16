Headlines

Meet one of India's richest teachers, failed to join IIT, his first salary was Rs 5000, now his net worth is…

He wanted to be an IITian. But he couldn't crack the exam. He studied in Kanpur's Harcourt Butler Technical Institute.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 09:37 AM IST

Alakh Pandey
Alakh Pandey is currently one of India’s richest teachers in India. Although many may argue that the title is held by Byju Raveendran, it is worth noting that his net worth has plummeted since Byju’s valuation was reduced by key investor BlackRock. Although there is no clear data to show who the richest teacher in India is, popular teacher and entrepreneur Alakh Pandey is definitely the top contender for the title. Alakh Pandey is a known name in the Indian edtech ecosystem. With a net worth of more than Rs 2000 crore, he is founder of 101st unicorn company of India, PhysicsWallah. Although many know Alakh Pandey as a teacher who is known to make education fun, not many are aware that he wanted to become an actor.

Born in Allahabad, Alakh Pandey used to participate in nukkad dramas as he wanted to become an actor. However, because of bad financial conditions, he started taking tutions from Class 8. Alakh Pandey's parents had sold their house for his and his sister Aditi's education. He was a great student. In class 10, his marks were 91 percent. In Class 12, his marks were 93.5 percent. Alakh Pandey's first salary was Rs 5000 which he earned after taking several tutions. 

He wanted to be an IITian. But he couldn't crack the exam. He studied in Kanpur's Harcourt Butler Technical Institute. However, he dropped out of college after the third year. Alakh Pandey started making YouTube videos in 2017 from a small room in UP. During the pandemic, his videos became very successful. So much so that he started an ed-tech company that now employs more than 500 teachers and 100 technical people. He has over 1 crore subscribers on YouTube.

