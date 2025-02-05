She holds degree in Biotechnology Engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu and took training from Air Force Academy (India) in Hyderabad. She is also a national taekwondo champion.

Shubhangi Swaroop has made history by becoming the first woman to be inducted into the Indian Navy as a pilot.

She is a native of Uttar Pradesh, and was part of the first batch of female officers to graduate from the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kannur. She holds degree in Biotechnology Engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu and took training from Air Force Academy (India) in Hyderabad. She is also a national taekwondo champion. This milestone not only marks a significant achievement in her career but also holds personal significance, as she follows in the footsteps of her father, Gyan Swaroop, who is a serving Naval officer. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Gyan expressed his pride in her accomplishment.

Shubhangi's mother, Kalpana Swaroop, is a secondary school teacher at Navy Children School in Visakhapatnam.

In a statement to The Times of India, she shared her thoughts on the significance of her achievement and said she is determined to meet the expectations of those around her while also aspiring to inspire other women to pursue careers as Navy pilots.

Though Shubhangi is the first Naval woman pilot, the Navy’s Aviation branch has had women officers operating as air traffic control officers and as ‘observers’ in the aircraft who are responsible for communication and weapons, Southern Naval spokesperson Commander Sreedhar Warrier told PTI.