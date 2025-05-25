Animesh’s journey stands out not just for his rank but also for the extraordinary personal challenges he overcame.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is widely regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To succeed in this exam, candidates dedicate countless hours to rigorous study. Each year, thousands of aspirants attempt the UPSC exam with the ambition of becoming IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS officers. However, only a select few manage to pass this highly competitive examination, which comprises three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview. Today, we will talk about Animesh Pradhan, who made history by securing AIR-2 on his first attempt in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023.

It is important to note that Animesh began preparing for the UPSC without any coaching, depending solely on his own commitment and tenacity. A month before his last interview round, he lost his mother to cancer, which made it clear how determined he was to succeed in UPSC. At the same time, he needed to overcome the loss and prepare for the exam at the same time.

After his father passed away in December 2015 while he was a Class 11 student, he lost his mother. Despite facing numerous personal obstacles, Animesh persisted in his quest for achievement, which he mostly credits to his parents' unfailing encouragement and support. He claimed that he began studying for the civil services exam in 2022 and used to dedicate six to seven hours to it after acing his interview. He also mentioned that Odisha is where he finished his schooling.

He claimed that he began studying for the civil services exam in 2022 and used to dedicate six to seven hours to it after acing his interview. He also mentioned that Odisha is where he finished his schooling.

According to Animesh Pradhan, he studied for the UPSC test without taking any coaching classes. He also stated that he intended to serve at the grassroots level and contribute to providing "marginalised" populations with basic services like healthcare and education.

Pradhan, who is originally from Talcher town in the Angul region of Odisha, began his education at Kendriya Vidyalaya in his birthplace. Following his love of technology, Animesh graduated from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela with a degree in computer science.

Animesh has been allotted the Odisha cadre. His story is a shining example of how hard work, perseverance, and self-belief can overcome even the most challenging circumstances.