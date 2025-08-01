Meet Noida's first woman DM, Medha Roopam's husband, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., now posted as...

Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who has been recently appointed as the first woman DM of Noida. She is married to IAS Manish Bansal, as DM of Saharanpur. They both are an inspiration for all the UPSC aspirants, as they have achieved their dreams with lots of hardwork. Who is Medha Roopam's Husband?

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Medha Roopam, who has been recently appointed as the first woman DM of Noida. She is married to IAS Manish Bansal, as DM of Saharanpur. They both are an inspiration for all the UPSC aspirants, as they have achieved their dreams with lots of hardwork.

Who is Medha Roopam?

IAS Medha Roopam has been appointed as Noida's first woman District Magistrate (DM). She is an IAS officer from the 2014 batch. She hails from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. She comes from an educated family, her grandfather was a doctor and her father, Gyanesh Kumar Gupta, has served as an IAS officer in the Kerala cadre. Medha has completed her education in Kerala, and did her 8th standard from Naval Public School in Ernakulam. She then shifted to St. Thomas School in Thiruvananthapuram for class 12th. She graduated with BA(hons) economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University. Medha Rupam began to learn shooting in 2008, and participated 10-metre air rifle shooting competitions. She won three gold medals in the Kerala State Shooting Championship. Later she started preparing for UPSC exam, taking inspiration from her father. She finally achieved AIR 10 in the 2014 UPSC examination and was selected for the IAS.

Medha Roopam's IAS journey?

She was first given the role of Assistant Magistrate in Bareilly, where she served until 4 June 2015.

She was later transferred to Meerut as Joint Magistrate, where she won a gold medal in a shooting championship in Baghpat on October 23, 2016.

She was posted in Unnao as Joint Magistrate before being appointed Joint Director of UPAAM in Lucknow.

she took on the role of Special Secretary for the Women’s Welfare Department in 2018

She was appointed Chief Development Officer of Barabanki On February 12, 2019.

She then became the District Magistrate of Hapur.

She was promoted to Assistant Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of Greater Noida on February 24, 2023.

She was transferred to Kasganj as District Magistrate in June, where she continues to work to date.

Who is Medha Roopam's Husband?

Medha Roopam is married to Manish Bansal, who is also an IAS officer from the same 2014 batch. The couple have two children together. IAS Manish Bansal is currently posted in Uttar Pradesh as the District Magistrate of Saharanpur. He hails from Sangrur, Punjab. His father, Avtar Ram Bansal, is a chief manager at a bank, while his mother, Sudha Bansal, is a homemaker. He has pursued an M.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi. He later started preparing for UPSC Civil Services Examination. Finally in 2013, he secured an impressive rank of 53.