Education

Meet Noida boy, whose mother worked as a maid, he cracked IIT JEE with AIR...

Ashish Kumar, a Noida, Uttar Pradesh resident, was accepted to IIT Dhanbad. After putting in a lot of study time, he scored AIR 3014 on the JEE Advanced exam.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 04:53 PM IST

Meet Noida boy, whose mother worked as a maid, he cracked IIT JEE with AIR...
When you put a lot of effort into something and never give up, you develop an inner strength that enables you to overcome the most difficult obstacles and ultimately succeed. The subject of today's story is another one of these obstinate and self-assured individuals who refused to allow difficult financial circumstances stand in his way. Ashish Kumar, who exemplified commitment and enthusiasm, succeeded in JEE Advanced 2024.

Ashish Kumar, a Noida, Uttar Pradesh resident, was accepted to IIT Dhanbad. After putting in a lot of study time, he scored AIR 3014 on the JEE Advanced exam. Ashish has now been accepted to IIT Dhanbad, where he will finish his computer science degree. But Ashish's journey to get here was anything but simple. 

Ashish is the youngest of four brothers, and his mother supported and educated her family by working as a cook. In a media interview, Ashish revealed that his mother used to prepare meals in people's homes, which allowed him and his brothers to pursue their education and fulfil their aspirations. Without this support, they could not have studied. Ashish's mother covered all of her sons' educational expenses.  
But Ashish also made sure his mother's efforts weren't in vain. Ashish overcome all obstacles and spared no effort to realise his dream, even though his family was not wealthy. Despite all the challenges, Ashish's journey is undoubtedly a tale of tenacity, unwavering bravery, and steadfast belief in one's dreams. According to Ashish, students can easily succeed in JEE Advanced if they put in a lot of effort and have confidence in themselves. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
