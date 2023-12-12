Headlines

Education

Meet NIT graduate who leads Rs 10419 crore govt company, earlier worked in Rs 61911 crore firm

He has been leading the Rs 10,419 crore govt company as CMD since August 2023.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

Not just IIT and IIM alumni, but graduates of NIT also leading India's top companies. One of them is Shantanu Roy, who is leading state-owned BEML as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). Roy holds a graduate degree in electrical engineering from NIT, Raipur and also an MBA in Financial Management. He has been leading BEML as CMD since August 2023. BEML is an Indian public sector undertaking which manufactures a variety of heavy equipment, such as railways, transport and mining.

Roy has served as Executive Director of BEML, which has a market cap of Rs 10,419 crore as of December 12. Shares of BEML, a PSU under the Ministry of Defence, settled 2.09 per cent higher at Rs 2,500.75 apiece on the BSE. He is well-versed in various models of project financing, mechanisms and processes for financial closure of large projects, international laws, etc.

In his earlier stint as the head of BHEL's marketing and business development team for neighbouring countries, he was responsible for 'positioning BHEL' in the international market for the supercritical thermal power segment. Roy has over 30 years of experience. Roy did his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV). He is married to Piyali Roy, a postgraduate in MSc and MA in Education. They have a son Abhigyan Roy and a daughter Aditi Roy.

