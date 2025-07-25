Meet Nilufa Yasmine, who topped UGC NET June exam, failed twice before scoring a perfect 100, she is from...

In an inspiring feat that has grabbed eyeballs, Nilufa Yasmin, a research scholar from West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman, has topped the UGC NET JRF June 2025 examination in Bengali.

In an inspiring feat that has grabbed eyeballs, Nilufa Yasmin, a research scholar from West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman, has topped the UGC NET JRF June 2025 examination in Bengali. The story of Nilufa, who secured a perfect 100 percentile and bagged AIR 1, is not only about academic brilliance but also about perseverance, hard work and passion.

Rooted in humble beginnings, Nilufa’s journey stems from Palita Road in Katwa (Purba Bardhaman). With both her parents being schoolteachers, Nilufa was raised in an environment that deeply valued education. Despite initial setbacks, Nilufa didn’t give up on her dreams. She took UGC NET exam thrice and succeeded on her third attempt. That too, with AIR 1 and scoring 100 percentile.

At present, Nilufa is pursuing her doctoral research at Burdwan University. Interestingly, Nilufa had always been a promising student, excelling in academics throughout her school and college years.

A word from the Chief Minister

Nilufa's achievement caught the attention of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who congratulated her in a post on 'X'. "Congratulations to Nilufa Yasmin of Katwa in Purba Bardhaman for scoring 100 percentile and securing first position in India in UGC –NET June, 2025 in Bengali, and to Rikta Chakraborty of Kolkata for securing second position in India in UGC-NET June, 2025 in Mass Communication and Journalism.Your achievements have made our State proud. Congratulations to your parents/ guardians and teachers, too", CM Banerjee wrote.