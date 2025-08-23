Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IAS Neha Byadwal is a perfect example of 'Beauty with brain.' She cleared UPSC exam wih an impressive rank. During her preparations she stayed away from social media for three years and now she is quite popular on social media with 123K followers on Instagram.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 02:26 PM IST

Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral
Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Neha Byadwal, who is a perfect example of 'Beauty with brain.' She cleared UPSC exam wih an impressive rank. During her preparations she stayed away from social media for three years and now she is quite popular on social media with 123K followers on Instagram.

Meet IAS Neha Byadwal

Neha Byadwal was born on July 3, 1999, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. However, she spent most of her childhood in Chhattisgarh. She studied at DPS Korba and DPS Bilaspur. She later graduated from DB Girls College in Raipur, where she became a university topper. Her father, Shravan Kumar, is a senior income tax officer. He inspired Neha to become an IAS officer and serve the country. Neha Byadwal was always known as the ‘daughter of a civil service officer’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neha Byadwal UPSC Journey

Neha Byadwal's UPSC journey was not easy. She did not clear the UPSC exam in her first few tries. But she did not lose hope. To show her full dedication to UPSC, she stayed away from mobile phones and social media for three years to focus only on her studies. In 2021, at just 24 years old, Neha cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam with an All India Rank of 569. She scored 960 marks overall. She is currently posted in Gujarat. While she cleared SSC exams several times, she did not joined any government service as her dream was to become an IAS officer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neha Byadwal Marksheet

