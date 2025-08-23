Jaishankar slams US tariffs based on Russian oil purchase: 'Arguments that have been used to target India...'
This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes
Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role, turning it into Rs 600 crore blockbuster
Tour bus carrying Indian nationals crashes on New York highway; 5 dead, dozens injured, investigation underway
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik and Awez-Najma to enter Salman Khan's show? Watch new promos
Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral
UPSC Mains 2025 Results to be declared on..., check date, time, direct link
Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies
Saira Banu joins Twitter, shares unseen moments with Dilip Kumar on her 81st birthday
EDUCATION
IAS Neha Byadwal is a perfect example of 'Beauty with brain.' She cleared UPSC exam wih an impressive rank. During her preparations she stayed away from social media for three years and now she is quite popular on social media with 123K followers on Instagram.
Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Neha Byadwal, who is a perfect example of 'Beauty with brain.' She cleared UPSC exam wih an impressive rank. During her preparations she stayed away from social media for three years and now she is quite popular on social media with 123K followers on Instagram.
Neha Byadwal was born on July 3, 1999, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. However, she spent most of her childhood in Chhattisgarh. She studied at DPS Korba and DPS Bilaspur. She later graduated from DB Girls College in Raipur, where she became a university topper. Her father, Shravan Kumar, is a senior income tax officer. He inspired Neha to become an IAS officer and serve the country. Neha Byadwal was always known as the ‘daughter of a civil service officer’.
Neha Byadwal's UPSC journey was not easy. She did not clear the UPSC exam in her first few tries. But she did not lose hope. To show her full dedication to UPSC, she stayed away from mobile phones and social media for three years to focus only on her studies. In 2021, at just 24 years old, Neha cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam with an All India Rank of 569. She scored 960 marks overall. She is currently posted in Gujarat. While she cleared SSC exams several times, she did not joined any government service as her dream was to become an IAS officer.