Tummala Snikitha was born and raised in the family of doctors. Her parents were her biggest motivation to crack NEET and become doctor. Her father is a cardiologist and her mother is a gynecologist.

The results of NEET 2025, conducted on May 4, are scheduled to be declared soon. NEET is one of the most difficult competitive exams in India and the biggest in terms of the number of applicants taking the exam. Being the only medical entrance examination in India, cracking this exam has become the dream of many students aspiring to become doctors. Some success stories become motivational and inspirational for other students. In this article, we'll look into the story of NEET Topper Tummala Snikitha.

Meet NEET Topper Tummala Snikitha

Tummala Snikitha scored 715 out of 720 marks and a percentile of 99.9. She secured an All India rank (AIR) 3 in the NEET UG 2024 examination, becoming one of the NEET topper. She hails from Telangana. She was born and raised in the family of doctors. Her parents were her biggest motivation to crack NEET and become doctor. Her father is a cardiologist and her mother is a gynecologist.

When Tummala Snikitha was in 10th standard, she started preparing for NEET. Her preparation was very balanced. Along with her school studies, she enrolled in a reputed private coaching institute. She used to attend classes regularly, practice previous year question papers and mock papers, and clear all her doubts. During COVID 19 and lockdown, she attended classes online. She first focused on completing her syllabus and then in the remaining time before exams, she attempted and practised as many mock tests, for full preparation.

Tummala Snikitha secured admission in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. This institute was a dream college for many aspirants. Her story is an example that hard work really pays off. She took a balanced yet a strategic approach towards her study and finally succeeded in achieving her dreams.