Meet NEET 2021 topper Karthika G Nair, who secured AIR 3 and also got 98 percentile in JEE Mains

The NTA NEET 2021 results were declared on Monday and the top three candidates who appeared for the exam scored a perfect 720/720. Mumbai girl Karthika G Nair with AIR 3, who is the female NEET topper of this year, in a recent interview, revealed that she never had a plan B in life as she always wanted to study medicine.

NEET topper Karthika G Nair with an AIR 3 is a resident of Panvel in Navi Mumbai. Her father works in the logistics department at Technova, while her mother is a college teacher. Karthika also has a younger sister who is currently studying in class 6th.

Speaking to India Today about preparing for the exam during the COVID-19 pandemic, Karthika said, "It is true, that lockdown left us with a lot of problems, but we were able to tackle them all, because of my teachers."

Karthika G Nair prepared for both JEE and NEET

Not only did Karthika score full marks in NEET, but she also scored a 98 percentile in the JEE Mains exam this year. Karthika said, "I had not prepared for JEE seriously. I had just appeared for it as a practice for the NEET exam so that I could gain some experience from a paper set by NTA itself." Notably, Karthika's class 10 board exam score was 96.8% while her class 12 score was 97.6%.

How did Karthika G Nair prepare for NEET 2021 and secure AIR 3?

Speaking about her preparation, Karthika said, "I used to make silly mistakes like reading diameter instead of radius. My parents told me that feeling dejected was not going to give her better marks. They made me realize that when I get disappointed, I would make the same mistake again and again, and remain in the vicious cycle."

"They urged me that I understand my mistakes and not to repeat them," Karthika said.

What are Karthika G Nair's plans?

In the future, Karthika wants to take up medical studies at AIIMS in New Delhi. For her, medicine is a calling and not just a profession. Karthika said, "I would love to build a career in Oncology or Neurology. I would love to explore other fields as well."