EDUCATION
Nandini completed her 10th-grade board exams at the age of 13 and her 12th-grade exams by 15. Her ambition was sparked by a visit from a Guinness World Record holder to her school, which inspired her to aim for a significant achievement of her own—becoming the youngest CA.
At just 19 years old, Nandini Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh's Morena made headlines by becoming the youngest female Chartered Accountant (CA) in the world, a title officially recognised by Guinness World Records. While many of her peers were focused on college admissions, Nandini was busy achieving remarkable academic milestones.
Nandini completed her 10th-grade board exams at the age of 13 and her 12th-grade exams by 15. Her ambition was sparked by a visit from a Guinness World Record holder to her school, which inspired her to aim for a significant achievement of her own—becoming the youngest CA.
However, her age presented challenges, particularly when it came to securing an apprenticeship. At just 16, many firms were hesitant to accept her as an apprentice. Despite these obstacles, Nandini remained resolute in her pursuit of becoming a CA.
In 2021, she achieved All India Rank 1 in the CA final examination with an impressive score of 614 out of 800 (76.75%). When the results were announced, she was 19 years and 330 days old, solidifying her status as the youngest female Chartered Accountant according to Guinness World Records.
Nandini's journey was significantly supported by her elder brother, Sachin, who was also preparing for the CA exams. His understanding of the challenges she faced and his guidance were instrumental in her success. While Nandini topped the final merit list, Sachin secured the 18th position in the same exam.
Amid rising heat, Bengaluru restricts drinking water use for...; those violating order would be fined Rs...
One of world's oldest countries is still living in 2017 due to THIS reason, was once occupied by Italy's Mussolini, it is...
'Couldn’t afford Harvard...': Nita Ambani shares emotional moment at Harvard India Conference 2025, makes mother proud
Kim Jong un's 'pleasure squad' consists of '25 virgin girls', some for sex, some for dancing, some for..: North Korean defector's SHOCKING claims go viral
‘Smartest AI on Earth’: Elon Musk launches Grok 3 chatbot to compete with ChatGPT; here's how to access it
Meet actor, Ajay Devgn's rival, who worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Angelina Jolie, quit acting to become maulana, he is..
Gujarat: Lion brings traffic to a halt at Bhavnagar-Somnath highway, watch viral video
India's Got Latent row: SC grants interim relief from arrest to Ranveer Allahbadia
THIS country is home to 267570 islands, more than any other nation, not Finland, Norway, Canada, US, Japan, it is...
Meet star who worked as waiter, did job at STD booth, earned Rs 10, struggled to use toilet; is now...
India's Got Latent row: As SC prepares to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea, police says YouTuber has 'not yet been in contact with them'
Meet Nandini Agrawal, world's youngest female Chartered Accountant who secured AIR 1, her score was...
Meet actress, daughter of famous politician, who worked with Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, quit acting for love, left India, started business after marrying nephew of..
Rani Mukerji told Aishwarya Rai to be 'friends forever' but they fought due to Shah Rukh Khan's...: Watch
'World's richest island' now bankrupt after importing Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Land Rovers, wealth came from..., it is...
35 years of Agneepath: Amitabh Bachchan once revealed REAL reason why Vijay Deenanath Chauhan wore kohl: 'Uski aankhein mari hui...'
Why didn't former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata feature on world's rich list? Know interesting fact here
Amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna receives red roses from her 'paapalu': 'You always know how...'
Who is Ghulam Haider, 1st husband of Seema Haider who came to India from Pakistan to marry lover Sachin Meena she found on PUBG
Tesla begins hiring in India after PM Modi-Musk meet, announces multiple job roles in...
Gurugram woman shares interview experience at Zomato, CEO Deepinder Goyal reacts, says...
'Sir ek kiss ho jaye': Paps unleash a horror welcome on Udit Narayan
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt REUNITE for Hollywood thriller, filming begins in Saudi Arabia: Report
How rich is Qatar Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani? Owns golden palace, football club, private airline, has cars like Ferrari, Bugatti and...
‘Where is Shraddha Kapoor?’: Aman Gupta ASKS as actress' jewellery brand makes a pitch at Shark Tank India season 4
Gujarat: Videos of women patients leaked on Telegram, YouTube, probe ordered
South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron found dead at home, cause of death revealed
MTV Roadies XX: Prince Narula gets into ugly verbal fight with Elvish Yadav, says 'saanp tere pe case...'
Canada: Delta Airlines plane crashes at Toronto Pearson airport, flips upside down, several injured
Meet Mukesh Ambani's biz partner, who sang at Anant Ambani's wedding, she is the only billionaire in...
Asha Bhonsle’s granddaughter sings ‘Kehndi Hai' with Mohammad Siraj, adorably calls him, '...', WATCH viral video
How much it costs to display ads on world’s biggest LED screen on Burj Khalifa in Dubai? It will cost you Rs...
THIS Indian company launched 40-hour work week, founder slams long working hours, says, 'need more...'
Meet Gyanesh Kumar, IIT graduate, who becomes new Chief Election Commissioner
DNA TV Show: RSS' Bihar model ahead of Assembly elections in state
Chhaava box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film sees 50% drop, earns Rs...
WPL 2025: Renuka, Wareham spark collapse as RCB bowl out Delhi Capitals for 141
Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-Pak cricketer says Pakistan don't deserve to win, 'Chal jaaye toh...'
This actor fell in love with Rekha after his wife died, actress allegedly ran barefoot to file domestic violence case against him, he is....
Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan trolled for weird reactions as Aishwarya Rai gives winning speech in viral video: 'No basic manners'
Comedian Gaurav Kapoor takes a jibe at Ranveer Allahbadia situation, says someone from Delhi wouldn't...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Dippam Dappam dance leaves Chennai students awestruck, viral video
Breaking MS Dhoni's record is no big deal for Dinesh Karthik: 'It’s not something...'
Amid Mahakumbh rush, video of vehicle running on railway track goes viral; here's why
Amitabh Bachchan shared multiple scenes with this actor in Shootout at Lokhandwala but never met him on sets; it's not Vivek Oberoi
Nita Ambani recalls 1st meeting with Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya: 'They had no money, survived on...'
Urvashi Rautela's absence from Daaku Maharaaj's OTT release poster sparks hilarious reactions: 'Where is Diamond studded Rolex didi ?'
Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals story behind MS Dhoni's iconic photo with his son before 2017 IND vs PAK Champions Trophy final
Farah Khan asks Sania Mirza's son to 'do a Udit ji on me', Reddit says 'please release her India's Got Latent episode'
Who is Rohit Chopra? Indian-origin businessman called arrogant by JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon
All eyes on Mohammed bin Salman, as Trump, Putin and Zelensky set to meet in Saudi Arabia for...
WATCH: BJP office bearer dances to ‘Main Hoon Don’ flashing gun, FIR filed
'Indian Timothée Chalamet': Hrithik Roshan's son Hridhaan takes internet by storm with his striking looks, netizens react
Nepal student death: Massive protests at Odisha's KIIT University, students demand justice
Meet man, son of famous film actor, cracked UPSC exam with full-time job, his AIR was…
Tina Ahuja says dad Govinda told her 'mote unhealthy ache nahi lagte', reveals this actress motivated her to lose weight
Mahakumbh 2025: Fire breaks out again at Prayagraj, no casualties reported
Gautam Adani, India's second richest man, donates Rs 2000 crore for setting up 20...
Mahakumbh 2025: After New Delhi Railway Station stampede, Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station shut until THIS date
‘I am not a...’: Jaya Kishori BREAKS silence on her Rs 2.6 lakh Dior bag controversy, WATCH here
Dil Madharasi Teaser: Sivakarthikeyan impresses in rugged avatar, to face off against Vidyut Jammwal
Vijay Deverakonda takes holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025, visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple; Rashmika Mandanna reacts
PCB breaks silence on no Indian flags in Pakistani stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy 2025
Gaurav Taneja defends BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia amid India's Got Latent controversy: 'He is being...'
Delhi residents report hearing mysterious ‘boom’ sound during earthquake; what caused it?
After Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Ratan Tata’s TCS makes BIG announcement, set to issue...
JPMorgan Chase CEO rejects hybrid work requests from employees amid layoffs says, ‘Don’t waste...'
Auspicious Start for 'Jatadhara': Mahurat ceremony held in Hyderabad
Prabhas' Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire's iconic fight sequence gets creative spin by Tamil Nadu students, WATCH viral video here
Kirill Yurovskiy: How to Build a Sustainable Fashion Brand in the UK
'We don’t need...': Internet compares Elon Musk’s situation to real-life 'Game of Thrones' scenario amid 13th child claim
Bad news for Jhunjhunwala as the company loses Rs..., stock goes down by...
Audi launches Audi RS Q8 2025 in India: Know price, specifications and unique features
The Power of Ayurveda: Dr Shyam's Ayurveda Leads the Wellness Revolution in Dubai
15 Crucial Factors to Consider Before Choosing MBBS in Georgia 2025: Education Vibes
Narayana Dominates JEE Main 2025 Session 1 with Exceptional Results
Nita Ambani revives heirloom Parsi Gara embroidered saree for Harvard event, it has THIS China connection...
Karan Johar says Yash Johar was 'heartbroken' when Amitabh Bachchan's... flopped: 'He believed...'
Meet Acharya Indravarman: The best astrologer in Bengaluru & Karnataka
How to increase your chances of getting a personal loan
Meet man who left high-paying job in Singapore, cracked UPSC on first attempt, shares simple tips on how to ace one of India's toughest exams, his AIR was...
After retaining Asia's richest family tag, now Mukesh Ambani's Reliance beats Apple to become...
Sam Pitroda's 'China not enemy' remark sparks political row, BJP says, 'Rahul Gandhi, Congress have soft corner for...'
Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024: Recognising visionaries who redefine success across industries
Ex-star cricketer, wife buy luxury apartment for Rs 110000000, it is located in...
How a name change caused makers of Bira beer to lose hundreds of crores; know what happened
‘Bal Sant’ Abhinav Arora’s Instagram account with over 9 lakh followers hacked? Spiritual content creator says...
India's Got Latent row: NCW issues new hearing date as Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija fail to...
The Power of Networking: How IFERP memberships open doors to global opportunities for universities
India's Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber Cell refuses Samay Raina's special request to...
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani makes passionate pitch for Olympics 2036, says 'India will...'
Jyotiraditya Scindia makes BIG announcement on 6G, claims internet speed will be...
Meet man, who was once member of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, now works as a bus driver
Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly talks about her visit to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, shares her experience: 'We were so...'
Did Virat Kohli get special food delivery amid BCCI's 'no personal chef' rule? Report claims...
Nita Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta picks up litter dropped by child, netizens shower praise, video goes viral
Gautam Adani's BIG move in space sector, Adani-backed firm among three finalists in India's...
New India Co-op Bank: RBI uncovers massive fraud of Rs 122 crore; know what’s the case
Shakira hospitalised due to abdominal pain, apologises to fans for cancelling Peru concert
South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron of A Brand New Life fame found dead at 24