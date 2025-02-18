Nandini completed her 10th-grade board exams at the age of 13 and her 12th-grade exams by 15. Her ambition was sparked by a visit from a Guinness World Record holder to her school, which inspired her to aim for a significant achievement of her own—becoming the youngest CA.

At just 19 years old, Nandini Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh's Morena made headlines by becoming the youngest female Chartered Accountant (CA) in the world, a title officially recognised by Guinness World Records. While many of her peers were focused on college admissions, Nandini was busy achieving remarkable academic milestones.

Nandini completed her 10th-grade board exams at the age of 13 and her 12th-grade exams by 15. Her ambition was sparked by a visit from a Guinness World Record holder to her school, which inspired her to aim for a significant achievement of her own—becoming the youngest CA.

However, her age presented challenges, particularly when it came to securing an apprenticeship. At just 16, many firms were hesitant to accept her as an apprentice. Despite these obstacles, Nandini remained resolute in her pursuit of becoming a CA.

In 2021, she achieved All India Rank 1 in the CA final examination with an impressive score of 614 out of 800 (76.75%). When the results were announced, she was 19 years and 330 days old, solidifying her status as the youngest female Chartered Accountant according to Guinness World Records.

Nandini's journey was significantly supported by her elder brother, Sachin, who was also preparing for the CA exams. His understanding of the challenges she faced and his guidance were instrumental in her success. While Nandini topped the final merit list, Sachin secured the 18th position in the same exam.