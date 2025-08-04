Twitter
Education

EDUCATION

Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...

Nandini Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh became the world’s youngest female Chartered Accountant at 19, securing AIR 1 in the CA Final with a Guinness World Record.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 11:39 PM IST

Nandini Agrawal: World’s youngest female chartered accountant from India

Cracking some of the toughest exams in India, like JEE, NEET, UPSC CSE, CA, and SSC, takes a lot of dedication, patience, and hard work. Every year, lakhs of students prepare for these exams, but only a small percentage clear the first stage. From there, the competition gets even tougher, and only a few reach the final stage. In the end, just one person becomes the topper with All India Rank 1. Among these high achievers, there are some rare individuals who not only clear the exam on their first attempt but also set a world record. One such inspiring example is Nandini Agrawal from Morena, Madhya Pradesh. She holds the Guinness World Record for being the world’s youngest female Chartered Accountant.

Born on 18 October 2001, Nandini made history in 2021 when she topped the CA Final (New) examination at the age of just 19 years, 8 months, and 18 days. She scored 614 marks out of 800, which is an impressive 76.75%, and secured All India Rank 1. Her achievement was officially confirmed on 29 November 2021 by the India Book of Records, making her the youngest ever female CA in the world. Nandini’s journey was nothing short of extraordinary. Her inspiration came when a Guinness World Record holder visited her school, sparking her dream to achieve something remarkable. Known for her sharp mind and determination, she even skipped two school grades, appearing for Class 10 board exams at just 13 and completing Class 12 by the age of 15. She studied Class 11 and 12 at Victor Convent Higher Secondary School.

When she appeared for her CA Final exams in July 2021, she was only 19. By the time results were announced on 13 September 2021, she was 19 years and 330 days old, earning her a place in history as the world’s youngest female Chartered Accountant. Her story is an inspiration for young students everywhere, proving that with hard work, focus, and the courage to dream big, anything is possible.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News
