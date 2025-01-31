The NEET 2019 topper said, "I studied the topic-wise past examination papers of all the subjects of NEET for getting an idea about the pattern of the questions and their difficulty level which also helped me.”

The National Testing Agency conducts the NEET exam for students seeking admission to MBBS programs across India. Today we are going to tell you about a man who did not took short cuts for success rather worked hard to achieve it. In 2019, Nalin Khandelwal from Sikar, Rajasthan, achieved remarkable results in the NEET exam on his first attempt

Nalin secured the top position in the NEET exam in 2019, earning him a spot in a prestigious medical college in the national capital. He went to St. Mary Senior Secondary School in Sikar, where he achieved an impressive 92% in his 10th-grade exams. He then enrolled at Prince Academy, completing his class 12th with a remarkable 95.8%. Nalin attributes his success in the competitive NEET exam to the changes in the NCERT syllabus.

In the NEET exam, Nalin scored an impressive 701 out of 720 and a percentile of 99.9999291. He emphasiesd the importance of maintaining focus on his studies, noting that NCERT books were impportant to his preparation. Nalin has since completed his MBBS at MAMC and is currently working as a medical intern in Maulana Azad Medical College.

“NCERT syllabus of every subject is important for success in NEET so I did multiple readings for cracking NEET. I made notes of the important readings in NCERT syllabus which proved crucial,” Nalin Khandelwal said.

The NEET 2019 topper further added, "I studied the topic-wise past examination papers of all the subjects of NEET for getting an idea about the pattern of the questions and their difficulty level which also helped me.”

Nalin Khandelwal took coaching classes at the Jaipur center of Allen Career Institute, and said their module and faculty along with study material played an impoprtant role in his success.

In a message to future NEET aspirants, Nalin advised them not to become complacent in their preparation and to continue putting in hard work.

Meanwhile, Nalin Khandelwal's father, Rakesh Khandelwal, is a pediatrician who operates a private hospital in Sikar, while his mother, Vanita Khandelwal, is a gynecologist. His elder brother, Mihit Khandelwal, is currently studying for an MBBS degree at SNMC Medical College in Jodhpur.