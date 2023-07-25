Meet Muskan Dagar, DU graduate who used to study 12 hours daily, cracked UPSC without coaching, bagged AIR 72

Muskan Dagar, who won the UPSC test by earning the AIR 72, used the internet resource to study for 12 hours every day. Check out her inspiring story.

To pass the UPSC, one of India's most renowned exams, candidates prepare for years. Every year, millions of people take the test, but only a chosen few go through all three rounds of selection to become IAS, IPS, etc. One such outstanding applicant is Muskan Dagar, who won the UPSC test by earning the 72nd spot. Muskaan used the internet resource to study for 12 hours every day, News18 reported.

Some of these candidates include female participants. In pursuit of their aspiration to enter the administrative service and become IAS-PCS by passing the test, woman aspriants put in a lot of effort. IAS Muskan Dagar is one among these female officials. The success tale of Muskan Dagar is fascinating and motivating. Here's how IAS Muskan Dagar achieved success in UPSC.

Who is Muskan Dagar?

IAS officer Muskan Dagar is a native of the Haryana hamlet of Sehlanga. Muskan finished her early education in her district and then earned a B.Sc. from Hindu College in Delhi. She then made the decision to sit for the UPSC test and began studying. Muskaan studied for the UPSC test and took it in her first attempt, however she received a AIR 474. Muskaan put a lot of effort towards improving his test score, earning a 72th-place UPSC All India Rank. She also received training as probationer in the Indian Civil Accounts Service.

Muskaan only engaged in coaching for the first four months of her career; after that, she stopped and concentrated only on her academics. The family gave her a lot of support in Muskaan's choice and endeavours. Muskan's entire family was overjoyed to learn that she had received such a high UPSC rank.

This success story demonstrates how tenacity and steadfast effort may lead to greater results. Success tales from the UPSC continue to motivate students preparing for the UPSC Mains Exam in 2023. By adopting the tactics and routes used by these successful individuals to reach their objective of becoming top administrative officials.

