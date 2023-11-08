Meet Muskan Agrawal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top woman…’

Headlines

Piyush: A Visionary Product Manager Empowering Small Businesses and Driving Innovation in Payments

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Muskan Agrawal, a student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) – Una, grabbed headlines few months ago as she succeeded in securing a record-breaking job offer of Rs 60 lakh per annum. Muskan Agrawal is from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and she has completed her BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from IIIT Una. Muskan Agrawal’s package is the highest ever grabbed a student of IIIT Una.

Muskan Agrawal is also the winner of 'top woman coder' award at TechGig Geek Goddess 2022. She was awarded a prize of Rs 1.5 lakh for her accomplishment. Muskan beat over 69,000 women coders to win the award.

Geek Goddess is an annual coding competition run by TechGig and the competition is only for women. According to TechGig, the competition provides a platform to talented women engineers and technology companies, highlighting their talents in coding.

Muskan Agrawal loves coding and in 2021, she used her skills on various open-source projects. She was selected for top 40 women for LinkedIn's mentorship programme in 2021. Muskan later worked as an intern with TechCurators, where she created data structures and algorithm problems for different coding platforms.

In 2022, Muskan was recognized as a Harvard WECode Scholar after she participated in largest student-run tech conference in the world. The conference named WECode was organised at Harvard University. Muskan Agrawal also worked as a Software Development Engineer Intern at MyFab11 and LinkedIn.

