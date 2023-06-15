Meet Muktendra Kumar, son of UP labourer who cleared UPSC, his views on poverty revealed

File photo

Becoming a civil servant is a dream for many UPSC aspirants. However, only a few get successful in achieving this dream as UPSC civil services exam is one of the most difficult exams to crack in India. But with hard work and the right strategy, one can crack it. Today, we will tell you about one such person, Muktendra Kumar who cleared the UPSC exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 819 which makes him eligible for Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

The 23-year-old, who has been preparing for the last three years, is the son of a poor Dalit laborer who works at a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh's Brijnore. Muktendra’s father Satish Kumar occasionally works in a crusher and transports bricks and his family gets a government’s monthly scheme which gives them free ration (rice and wheat).

He is among the aspirants who opted for Hindi as their study medium to pass the UPSC exam. He is also one of the several successful UPSC aspirants from remote, rural, and disadvantaged backgrounds.

Muktendar told The Print, that it is very important to remove poverty as the kind of life they have lived is very difficult. "It is very important to remove poverty, the kind of life we have lived is very difficult. A lot has to be done for the backward and for the women. I want to do this by joining the service,” he says.

He also mentioned coming from a backward background where dreaming is a “big thing.” He also mentioned that he earlier only knew about SSC (Staff Selection Commission) but when he learned about UPSC, he made it his goal.

This year a total of 613 men and 320 women have cleared the UPSC exam.