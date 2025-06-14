NTA has announced the result of NEET UG exam 2025. This year a total of 22, 76,069 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 2209318 candidates have appeared in it. A total of 12,36,531 candidates have passed the medical entrance examination.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 today, June 14, 2025. Mrinal Kumar Jha who hails from Delhi has secured All India Rank (AIR) 4 with 99.9998189 percentile in NEET UG 2025 exam.

While, Mahesh Kumar, from Rajasthan has topped the NEET UG 2025 exam. He secured 99.9999547 percentile and belongs to the general category.

Meanwhile, this year a total of 22, 76,069 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 2209318 candidates have appeared in it. A total of 12,36,531 candidates have passed the medical entrance examination. Out of the total number of candidates who have passed the exam, 5,14,063 are male candidates, 7,22,462 are female candidates and 6 are from third gender.

NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Top 5 list here

Rank 1: Mahesh Kumar - 99.9999547 percentile

Rank 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya - 99.9999095 percentile

Rank 3: Krishang Joshi- 99.9998189 percentile

Rank 4: Mrinal Kishore Jha- 99.9998189 percentile

Rank 5: Avika Aggarwal- 99.9996832 percentile

According to the NTA, this year, the results and scorecards have been shared to candidates over their registered emails.