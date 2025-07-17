Meet woman, as beautiful as any Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam but did not become IAS officer due to...

During her college days, she developed an interest in the UPSC exams and decided to pursue a career in the Indian Engineering Services.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is tough nut to crack. Every year, lakhs of students across the country sit for this prestigious exam but only a few of them achieve their dreams. However, it is also said that hard work is the key to success. Any goal can be achieved with hard work and dedication. Today, we're going to share the story of one such hardworking student, Mridupani Nambi, an IES officer who could not become an IAS officer but later secured an All India Rank of 21 in the UPSC Engineering Services Examination to become IES. Let's know more about her.

Who is Mridupani Nambi?

Mridupani Nambi is from Hyderabad and holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science. During her college days, she developed an interest in the UPSC exams and decided to pursue a career in the Indian Engineering Services.

Could not become IAS due to one-mark

In her first attempt at the UPSC prelims in 2020, Nambi fell short by just one mark. However, this setback did not break her courage. She took a conscious decision to distance herself from distractions, including her phone, and focused on her UPSC preparation. In 2022, she appeared for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination and secured an All India Rank of 21. This achievement was a culmination of her hard work and determination.

Career as an IES officer

Mridupani Nambi has been posted in the Ministry of Communications, where she will be working on various technical and managerial tasks. Her selection into the Indian Engineering Services is a testament to her abilities and potential as a young engineer.

About UPSC IES Examination

The UPSC IES examination, also known as the Engineering Services Examination (ESE), is a national-level exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam is held to recruit engineers for various technical and managerial positions in the Indian government. The selection process is highly competitive, and candidates need to prepare well to clear the exam

Nambi's success story is an inspiration to many young aspirants. She has shown that with the right mindset and strategy, one can overcome failures and achieve their goals. Her journey from being one mark away from clearing the prelims to securing a top rank in the IES exam is a remarkable example of perseverance and dedication.