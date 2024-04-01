Meet mother of IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam, later resigned, her daughter is...

While Tina Dabi’s success story has a lot been written and said, not many know about her mother Himali Kamble Dabi who was once a UPSC topper during her time.

To become an IAS officer, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam stands as a tough hurdle to overcome, making it one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, India sees thousands of aspirants giving their best shot at the exam, yet only a few manage to clear the exam and fulfill their dream of serving the country as IAS, IPS, IRS, and IFS officers.

Tina Dabi, the 2016 UPSC exam topper, is seen as one of India's most popular IAS officers. Her success in the UPSC examination put her to fame, becoming an inspiration for countless UPSC aspirants across the nation. Currently, Tina Dabi is posted as District Collector & Magistrate, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Like her daughter, Himali Dabi also cleared the UPSC exam and held the post of an Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer.

Later, she decided to take a voluntary retirement to support her daughter in her goal to achieve India’s most prestigious position. During an interview, Himali shared the challenges she faced while preparing for her UPSC exams, saying, "It's not easy to prepare for this exam. It is very tough."

Interestingly, Himali Dabi was also a topper of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal.

