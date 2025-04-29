Reports suggest that Mohit Agrawal has also received an offer from Google, where he did an internship last year for four months.

Mohit Kumar Agrawal, a student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur, has secured a record-breaking package of Rs 1.23 crore, News18 reported. This is the biggest package ever received by a student of any institute in Jharkhand. Mohit is a 2021-2025 batch student of Computer Science. Mohit has secured a job at Rubrik, a US cloud data management and data security company. Mohit has been an intern at Rubrik since January 2025 in Bengaluru, as per his LinkedIn profile. He is a software engineer. Reports suggest that Mohit has also received an offer from Google, where he did an internship last year for four months. Mohit belongs to Palamu, Jharkhand. Now, he has got the posting of a software engineer in Rubrik's Bangalore office. Mohit's father, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, is a businessman who runs a shop.

NIT Jamshedpur recently released its annual placement report. The Atlassian company of Australia gave jobs to two students on an annual package of Rs 62 lakh. These include Ritwik Singh of Jamshedpur and Ankit Kumar of Hazaribagh. Google has given an annual package of Rs 52 lakh to eight students. The Computer Science branch remained on top this time, too. The average package of the institute was Rs 13.85 lakh annually.

Placement Cell Chief Dr. Saroj Shardangi said that for the second consecutive year, a package of more than Rs 1 crore has been received. This is a big achievement for the institute and the students. He said that this reflects the strong academic quality of the institute. The institute informed that this year, 673 students had registered for placement in NIT, out of which 593 students got jobs. This year, 88.11 per cent of students got jobs. However, no student got a placement abroad.

