Mohit Agrawal scored 94% in Class 10 at VPN Gyan Niketan and 95% in Class 12 at DAV Daltonganj. Teachers recall his extraordinary talent, noting that by sixth grade, he was solving advanced math and science problems meant for high school seniors.

Every student dreams of landing a prestigious job after college and Mohit Agrawal from Jharkhand turned this aspiration into reality through diligence. After impressing with a Google internship, Mohit secured a Rs 1.23 crore annual package at Rubrik, a US-based tech company. Belonging to Daltonganj, Mohit was always a good student. He scored 94% in Class 10 at VPN Gyan Niketan and 95% in Class 12 at DAV Daltonganj. Teachers recall his extraordinary talent, noting that by sixth grade, he was solving advanced math and science problems meant for high school seniors.

Mohit pursued computer science at NIT Jamshedpur, where his dedication and skill set him apart. His journey gained momentum with a Google internship, followed by his current internship at Rubrik’s Bengaluru branch. This experience paved the way for his Rs 1.23 crore offer, highlighting the potential of students from smaller towns to excel in competitive tech domains.

From solving complex problems as a child to securing a top-tier job, Mohit's journey proves that ambition and effort can bridge any gap. Today, Mohit stands as a role model for students aiming to break barriers and achieve greatness in the tech industry.