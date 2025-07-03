Meet man who assisted his father at samosa stall, cracked IIT-JEE exam without coaching with AIR ..., currently working as...

Twitter
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 03, 2025, 07:28 AM IST

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), known as one of the world's toughest exams, is the key to entering top Indian engineering schools like the IITs and NITs. For students, especially those with financial limitations, getting JEE coaching can be tough. However, Mohan Abhyas, whose father sells samosas, beat the odds and succeeded in this difficult exam. Let's know mor about Mohan Abhyas.

Who is Mohan Abhyas?

Mohan's story is inspiring, showing how hard work and determination pay off. From a humble background in Hyderabad, he dreamed of becoming an engineer. His father's samosa stall was their only source of income, making it hard to get extra resources or training. But Mohan didn't let their financial struggles stop him.

His parents were very supportive, wanting him to get a good education. With their encouragement, Mohan studied with great focus.

How Mohan managed his time?

He juggled his studies and helping at his father's samosa stall while attending Narayana Junior College in Hyderabad. He used online resources to help with his JEE coaching, studying whenever he could at the stall. He focused on managing his time and practicing regularly.

Mohan succeeded by understanding the syllabus and studying the exam pattern closely. He shared this secret in an interview, emphasizing the importance of focused and strategic learning.

Mohan Abhyas cracked IIT-JEE exam with impressive AIR 64

Mohan's hard work paid off big time. He secured an impressive All-India Rank of 6 in the 2017 JEE Main exam and a great 64th rank in the JEE Advanced exam. This put him on the JEE topper list, making him and his family very proud.

Because of his excellent JEE scores, Mohan could study at the prestigious IIT Bombay. He earned a B.Tech degree in Computer Science, a major accomplishment in his life.

What his father said after Mohan cracked IIT-JEE eaxm?

His father was very happy after getting the news. “We have been selling samosas for the past 13 years to earn our living, to provide an education to our son. He finally scored well in JEE (Advanced), and we are very happy,” a news agency had quoted him as saying.

Where Mohan Abhyas is currently working?

