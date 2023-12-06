Headlines

Education

Meet beauty pageant winner who wasn't a good student but cracked UPSC exam, became IAS officer with AIR...

Taskeen's journey took an unconventional turn when an Instagram follower, who happened to be an IAS aspirant, planted the seed of UPSC aspirations in her mind.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

The UPSC exams are taken by lakhs of aspirants annually, however, only a few find success. Amid the common narrative of success stories dominated by individuals often stereotyped as "nerds," Taskeen Khan, hailing from Dehradun, shatters this perception.

Initially aspiring to become a model, Takseen Khan was crowned Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand and wanted to represent her state in the Miss India contest. However, financial constraints made Taskeen give up this dream. 

Undeterred, she redirected her focus towards academics and set out to prepare for the UPSC exams.

Despite facing setbacks with three unsuccessful attempts, Taskeen refused to give up. It was in her fourth attempt in 2020 that she cracked the exams and became an IAS officer with an All India Rank of 736.

Taskeen's journey stands out not only for her eventual success but also for her acknowledgment of not being an academic standout. In contrast, she excelled in sports, particularly as a national-level basketball champion and debater. 

She said that she struggled with Mathematics until class 8, however, scored over 90 percent in Class 10 and 12 board exams in the science stream.

Recounting her pre-UPSC days, Taskeen revealed that she was working towards becoming a professional model and actor. Despite qualifying for admission to the prestigious NIT after school, her family's financial constraints prevented her from pursuing this opportunity. 

Relocating to Mumbai and studying at the Hajj House, Taskeen later secured free entrance exam coaching at Jamia and shifted to Delhi in 2020 to intensify her UPSC preparations. 

Takseen's success story is certainly one that proves that grit and perseverance can help one crack the formidable UPSC exams.

