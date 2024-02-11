Twitter
Education

Meet Miss India finalist who quit modelling to crack UPSC in 1st attempt to become IFS with just 10 months self-study

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 05:43 PM IST

Everybody loves the fancy world of glamour and glitz. But there is one woman who left this world to become a government official and meaningfully impact the society.

One such inspiring story is of IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran.

Belonging to Rajasthan, Aishwarya is the daughter of Commanding Officer Ajay Kumar of the 9th Telangana NCC Battalion in Karimnagar. Her family's military background carved her dreams of a career in service to the nation.

Thereafter, her family moved to Delhi and she pursued her schooling from Sanskriti school in Chanakyapuri. She secured 97.5 per cent in the Class 12 board. Thereafter, she did her graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. 

During her graduation, she also engaged in modelling and participated in various beauty pageants. In 2016, she became a finalist in the Miss India pageant. Before this, in 2015 she was crowned Miss Delhi, and in 2014, she secured the title of Miss Clean and Care Fresh Face.

In 2018, she got selected for IIM Indore but did not take admission as she had another plan in mind. She decided to make a shift from the glamourous world of modelling to the corridors of power to become an IAS officer to serve people. With her unflinching hard work and determination, she secured an impressive 93rd rank in the UPSC in her very first attempt, all without taking coaching. She cracked it by just self-study for 10 months at home. 

She became an IFS officer and is posted in department of Ministry of External Affairs in India.

 
