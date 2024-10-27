After being born in Rajasthan, Aishwarya moved to Delhi, where she attended Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, achieving an impressive 97.5% in her Class 12 board exams.

Many are captivated by the allure of the glamour industry, yet only a select few are willing to leave behind fame to serve the country in a meaningful way. Today, let’s share the inspiring journey of Aishwarya Sheoran, a former model who chose to pursue her dream of becoming an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. A native of Rajasthan, Aishwarya comes from a distinguished family; her father, Commanding Officer Ajay Kumar, serves in the 9th Telangana NCC Battalion in Karimnagar. This strong military heritage played a crucial role in inspiring her to pursue a career that would allow her to serve her nation.

After being born in Rajasthan, Aishwarya moved to Delhi, where she attended Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, achieving an impressive 97.5% in her Class 12 board exams. Her academic excellence led her to pursue her graduation from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. During college, she ventured into modeling, participating in numerous beauty pageants. In 2016, Aishwarya became a finalist in the Miss India pageant, having previously won titles like Miss Delhi in 2015 and Miss Clean and Care Fresh Face in 2014.

In 2018, she received an offer from IIM Indore but chose to shift her path entirely, dedicating herself to preparing for the UPSC exam. With intense focus and discipline, Aishwarya studied at home for 10 months without any coaching and successfully cleared the exam on her first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 93.

Today, Aishwarya Sheoran serves as an IFS officer in India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), exemplifying dedication and a profound commitment to her country.