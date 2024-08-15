Twitter
Education

Meet Miss India finalist who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt but didn't become IAS because...

While Aishwarya always envisioned a career in the administrative services, her mother’s dreams of her daughter becoming Miss India led her to the modelling world. In 2014, Aishwarya was named Delhi's Clean and Clear Face Fresh and clinched the Miss Delhi title in 2015

Nikita Shahi

Aug 15, 2024, 05:35 PM IST

Meet Miss India finalist who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt but didn't become IAS because...
Aishwarya Sheoran
When Aishwarya Sheoran walked into the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination hall, few would have guessed the extraordinary journey she was about to complete. A former beauty queen, Sheoran’s transition from modelling to becoming an IAS officer in her very first attempt is nothing short of a modern-day fairytale.

Aishwarya Sheoran's story begins in the vibrant state of Rajasthan, but her academic and professional journey was rooted in Delhi. A prodigious student, she attended Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, where her academic prowess was evident from an early age. Her exceptional performance in the 12th grade, scoring a remarkable 97.5 per cent, set the stage for her future successes. She pursued a degree in Commerce from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

Her father, Colonel Ajay Sheoran, serves in the Indian Army, stationed in Karimnagar, Telangana, while her mother, Suman, is a homemaker. The Sheoran family now resides in Mumbai.

While Aishwarya always envisioned a career in the administrative services, her mother’s dreams of her daughter becoming Miss India led her to the modelling world. In 2014, Aishwarya was named Delhi's Clean and Clear Face Fresh and clinched the Miss Delhi title in 2015. She furthered her modelling career by becoming a finalist in the Femina Miss India 2016 pageant, an achievement she pursued to honour her mother's aspirations.

In 2018, Aishwarya shifted her focus to preparing for the UPSC exams. Defying conventional wisdom, she chose not to attend any coaching classes. Instead, she dedicated ten months to self-study, demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to her goal. Her hard work paid off as she secured the 93rd rank in the UPSC All India rankings, marking a triumphant entry into the IAS with her first attempt and is currently posted in India at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Despite also being selected for IIM Indore, Aishwarya’s resolve to join the IAS prevailed. Her journey from a model to an IAS officer stands as a testament to her determination and exceptional capabilities, setting a new benchmark for aspirants across the country.

