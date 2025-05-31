This is the incredible story of Minnu PM Joshy, who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam in her 30s, fulfilling her late father's dream, despite many challenges. Read on to know more about her.

Despite the various socioeconomic challenges facing them, many women continue to emerge successful in some of the country's toughest competitive examinations such as the Civil Services Exam (CSE) -- annually conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). In fact, oftentimes, they even end up outshining their male counterparts. One such woman is Minnu PM Joshy, who cleared the UPSC CSE exam in her 30s, fulfilling her late father's dream, despite many challenges. Read on to know more about her incredible journey.

Started with clerical job

Minnu, who is from a village in Kerala, joined the state's police force as a clerk on compassionate grounds after her father's untimely death. But her father -- a committed police officer who died while in service -- had wished for her to become a civil servant. And Minnu was quite determined to put in the hard work it needed to crack the highly-competitive UPSC exam.

Success didn't come easy

Minnu, whose father passed away when she was still in school, was always a bright student. So much so that she had completed a Master's degree in biochemistry from the Kerala University with a second rank. In 2015, while working in her clerical role at the Kerala Police headquarters, Minnu began preparing for the UPSC exam. Her journey sure was not easy as she was married early and had a young son to take care of. After several years and countless hours of hard work, Minnu managed to clear all stages of the UPSC exam, securing an impressive all-India rank of 150.

Minnu is married to Joshy DJ, is an official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).