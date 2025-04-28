Minkuri Ridhima Reddy, who appeared for various entrance exams like JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET UG, BITSAT, and VITEEE in 2023, scored impressive marks in all of them. However, she found herself torn between pursuing engineering and medicine, two fields she was equally passionate about.

In a remarkable tale of determination and passion, Minkuri Ridhima Reddy, a student from Hyderabad, has successfully navigated the challenging decision between engineering and medicine by joining the Medical Science and Engineering department at IIT Madras. This unique program offers a perfect blend of both fields, allowing students to pursue their interests in both engineering and medicine.

Who is Minkuri Ridhima Reddy?

Ridhima is originally from Hyderabad, where she completed her 10th standard. She then moved to Johnson Grammar School for her 11th and 12th standards. According to her LinkedIn profile, she joined IIT Madras in 2023 and is currently in her second year. She is also a part of the iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine) team at IIT Madras, which works on genetic engineering-based projects and presents them at the Grand Jamboree in Paris.

Minkuri's IIT and NEET marks

Ridhima, who appeared for various entrance exams like JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET UG, BITSAT, and VITEEE in 2023, scored impressive marks in all of them. She secured 99 percentile in JEE Mains and approximately 590 marks in NEET UG. Her JEE Advanced rank was around 10,000. However, she found herself torn between pursuing engineering and medicine, two fields she was equally passionate about.

The turning point

During her search for options that could combine both her interests, Ridhima discovered the Medical Science and Engineering department at IIT Madras. This program offered her the perfect combination of both fields, and she decided to appear for the IISER aptitude test (IAT). She performed well in the exam and secured admission to IIT Madras.

About Minkuri Ridhima Reddy's preparation

Ridhima didn't prepare specifically for the IAT exam, as she was already preparing for JEE Advanced and NEET UG. However, she believes that there was a lack of resources available for IAT preparation compared to other exams. Despite this, she performed well and secured a seat in the Medical Science and Engineering department at IIT Madras.

How Minkuri Ridhima Reddy feels being in IIT?

During an interview with Indian Express, she said, "Being at an IIT has taught me to communicate and collaborate more effectively with people. By participating in clubs, technical teams, and organising events, I have grown more social, confident, and at ease in stepping out of my comfort zone."