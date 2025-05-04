In this article, we will talk about a teacher named Shubhra Ranjan, who has helped IAS toppers like Tina Dabi and Ishita Kishore to crack the UPSC exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is widely regarded as one of the toughest exams in the world. Thousands of candidates aspire to clear it each year, but only a handful succeed in their quest to become IAS officers. Behind the success stories of many toppers is the guidance of exceptional teachers, and one such name is Shubhra Ranjan. She has played a crucial role in the success of toppers like Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi, and Ishita Kishore. Shubhra Ranjan is a renowned educator specialising in Political Science and International Relations (PSIR), a popular optional subject for UPSC aspirants. She is the founder of the Shubhra Ranjan IAS Institute, a hub for aspirants aiming for excellence in the civil services examination.

Originally from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, Shubhra Ranjan comes from a family of educators. She graduated as a top student from Delhi University (DU), where she later taught for several years before transitioning to full-time coaching.

Before establishing herself in the UPSC coaching domain, Shubhra Ranjan taught at schools in Uttar Pradesh and was selected for the UP Higher Commission. Despite her extensive engagement with the UPSC preparation process, she has never taken the exam herself, stating that it was never her ambition.

Shubhra Ranjan began her journey as an educator over 15 years ago. Over the years, her dedication and unique teaching methods have helped hundreds of students realise their IAS dreams.

Shubhra Ranjan’s list of successful mentees reads like a roll call of UPSC legends. Among her most notable students are:

Tina Dabi (AIR 1, 2015)

Ishita Kishore (AIR 1, 2022)

Ria Dabi (AIR 15, 2020)

Anmol Singh Bedi (AIR 2, 2016)

Dinesh Kumar (AIR 6, 2016)

Gunjan Dwivedi (AIR 9, 2018)

Tripti Dhodmis (AIR 16, 2018)

Vishakha Yadav (AIR 6, 2019)

Satyam Gandhi (AIR 10, 2020)

Shubhra Ranjan’s guidance extends beyond individual toppers. Her courses, particularly the “Core Political Science” course, are highly sought after. UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore was one such student, enrolling in this course in 2019.

Shubhra Ranjan’s approach to teaching is rooted in clarity, strategic preparation, and adaptability to the dynamic nature of the UPSC exam. She simplifies complex topics and ensures her students have a strong grasp of both theoretical and practical aspects of the syllabus. Her mentorship includes not just academic guidance but also motivational support, which is essential for aspirants navigating the challenging journey of UPSC preparation.

Shubhra Ranjan’s influence in the field of UPSC coaching is unparalleled. Her dedication to excellence and her ability to inspire students have made her a trusted name in the domain. Her institute continues to produce top-ranking officers who contribute significantly to India’s administrative machinery.

Despite never attempting the UPSC exam herself, Shubhra Ranjan has shaped the careers of numerous successful IAS officers. Her legacy as a mentor and educator continues to grow, making her an indelible part of India’s civil services success stories.