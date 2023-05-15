Meet Manya Gupta, ISC class 12th topper from Kolkata who scored 99.75%, know her future plans

File photo

ISC Class 12 Results were released by the Council of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, on May 14, 2023 at 3 PM. A little over 2 lakh students took the exam this year. Manya Gupta from Kolkata received 99.75 percent of the best marks among Class 12 students in India.

According to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) secretary Gerry Arathoon, Manya is one of the five pupils who shared the top rank with 99.75 percent on Sunday as the results for classes 10 and 12 were released.

While talking to ANI, Manya Gupta said, "I did not think that I was going to top India at all. I asked my friends how many marks they got in these exams and they, in turn, told me that you have topped. I was unaware before that."

She also highlighted how much her school had helped her prepare for these exams.

"My school helped, they did whatever they could since we were in a period of lockdown for two years. I was studying mainly before exams so I had no sleep schedule," she said.

She also stated that she would submit an application for admission to psychology courses.

"Since class 8th I have known that I will study psychology. I have applied for psychology courses abroad and will apply for this course in India as well," she said.

According to the school board, 96.93% of Class 12 students and 98.94% of Class 10 students respectively passed their exams. Apart from Manya, class 12 winners included Riya Aggarwal, Ipshita Bhattacharya, Mohd Aryaan Tariq, and Subham Kumar Agarwal. In class 10, the top spot was shared by nine students who earned 99.80% of the possible points.