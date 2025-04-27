From a government school in a small village to the prestigious IPS, Udaya Krishna Reddy’s journey is proof that no dream is too big when powered by passion and purpose.

In the realm of civil services, where dreams are shaped and destinies are forged, there are stories that inspire and ignite the fire of ambition. One such remarkable tale is that of Uday Krishna Reddy, whose journey from being a police constable to becoming a civil servant is a testament to determination, resilience, and unwavering dedication.



Taking bigger steps can change one’s fate from being a small man to someone respected by the society at large, stories of inspiration are made like this that fuel ambitions and unleash one’s innermost desire which resonates with people for ages. The story of M Udaya Krishna Reddy from Andhra Pradesh has been an example of a man coming from an insignificant background to becoming a man with his dreams fulfilled.

Who is M Udaya Krishna Reddy?

Reddy belongs to Ullapalem village in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. He has achieved an All India Rank 350 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination and earned a place in the Indian Police Service (IPS). Coming from a village and being educated in a school in small village to the journey of being an IPS exemplifies that any dream can be pursued by anyone with hard work, focus and determination backed by passion and desire.

He was born in a poor family and lost his parents at a young age. His grandmother Ramanamma supported him by selling vegetables. He later joined the police force in 2013 after completing his education in Telugu-medium. He was posted at Gudluru and Ramayapatnam Marine police stations. After a superior officer often humiliated him, he was hell bent on becoming an IPS which further fueled his ambition.

He then resigned five years later in 2018 to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services exam. However, he gave three failed attempts, but which did not force him down. But when he gave his fourth attempt, he secured a 780th rank and a job and a job in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). But even this did not content him as he wanted to be IPS. He reattempted during training and achieved the 350th rank.