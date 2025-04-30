Preparing for the UPSC exam as a visually impaired student came with its own set of challenges, especially since much of the study material was not available in accessible formats

At just 23 years old, Manu Garg has become an example of perseverance and determination by clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 with All India Rank (AIR) of 91, despite being visually impaired. Manu’s journey took a challenging turn when he lost his eyesight in class 8 because of a rare genetic disorder. Everyday tasks became difficult, but his mother’s unwavering support became his guiding light. She would sit beside him for hours, patiently reading lessons aloud and ensuring he understood every concept.

After finishing high school, Manu embraced technology to study independently. He relied on audiobooks, screen readers, and the TalkBack feature on his phone to access study materials. His determination paid off-at Delhi University's Hindu College, where he came second in Political Science in his batch. Manu also became a celebrated debater, winning over 150 competitions.

Manu’s ambition to join the civil services grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, preparing for the UPSC exam as a visually impaired student came with its own set of challenges, especially since much of the study material was not available in accessible formats. Manu found creative solutions: friends sent him voice notes on WhatsApp, which he converted into PDFs and listened to using TalkBack. His mother remained by his side, helping him review audio notes and making sure he missed nothing important.

When Manu and his mother first joined PhysicsWallah's IAS coaching programme, they were unsure of what to expect. But Manu’s quiet resilience and relentless drive quickly stood out. He never let obstacles slow him down, always finding ways to move forward.