EDUCATION

Meet Mansi Joshi, secures job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, offered Rs..., she is from...

Last year, the placement index stood at an impressive 94%, a figure the administration is confident of surpassing this year.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

NIT Hamirpur has begun its 2025-26 placement season on a high note, with several record-breaking offers made to its students. Among the top achievers is Mansi Joshi, a Computer Science student from Pinjore, Haryana, who has secured a Rs 1 crore placement package this October.

According to an India Today report, the placement season opened with a historic milestone when Aryan Mittal received an unprecedented Rs 3.4 crore offer, the highest-ever package at NIT Hamirpur. The previous record stood at Rs 2.05 crore.

Last year, NIT Hamirpur recorded an impressive 94% placement rate, and the administration expects to surpass that figure this year. The institute has also reported a significant rise in its average package, which has now reached Rs 15 lakh per annum.

Record-Breaking Package of Rs 3.4 crore

The record-breaking offer of Rs 3.4 crore was bagged by Aryan Mittal, a dual-degree student from the Electronics and Communication Engineering department. Aryan, who comes from a humble family in Shimla that runs a stationery shop, received the offer from a leading US-based multinational company, setting a new benchmark for the institute.

This placement season has drawn strong participation from global technology giants, including Tesla, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, JPMorgan, and Samsung, highlighting NIT Hamirpur’s growing reputation in international recruitment.

Along with Mittal and Joshi, students Yatha Grover and Vaishali Thakur also received notable offers of Rs 68 lakh each. In total, 15 students secured packages above Rs 40 lakh, reflecting the institute’s rising appeal among top recruiters.

NIT Hamirpur officials stated that the placement outcomes so far signal a promising year ahead for the institution and its students.

