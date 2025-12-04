Putin's India Visit 2025: All about Russian President's armoured limousine Aurus Senat that can survive bullets, missiles
Bhima Koregaon Case: DU professor Hany Babu granted bail after 5 years in prison without trial
AVM Saravanan, one of Tamil cinema's most respected film producers, dies at 86; CM Stalin pens emotional condolence message
AatmaNirbhar at Sea: India's Navy day tribute to homegrown might
Will gold prices rise or fall in 2026? Baba Vanga's prediction creates buzz among global investors
Delhi's air quality sees mild improvement, AQI dips to 299 from 'very poor' to 'poor' category, government to use water sprinklers, anti-smog guns in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad
Putin's India Visit 2025: Here's a look at ITC Maurya's Presidential Suite, where Russian leader will stay during his 2-day visit, know size, per night tariffs and more
Meet Mansi Joshi, secures job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, offered Rs..., she is from...
Full Moon December 2025: When, where to see rare cold supermoon TODAY, will it be visible in India?
Delhi on high alert ahead of Russian President Putin's arrival in India: Snipers teams deployment, HD CCTV, Anti-drone guns, extensive security protocol in place
EDUCATION
Last year, the placement index stood at an impressive 94%, a figure the administration is confident of surpassing this year.
NIT Hamirpur has begun its 2025-26 placement season on a high note, with several record-breaking offers made to its students. Among the top achievers is Mansi Joshi, a Computer Science student from Pinjore, Haryana, who has secured a Rs 1 crore placement package this October.
According to an India Today report, the placement season opened with a historic milestone when Aryan Mittal received an unprecedented Rs 3.4 crore offer, the highest-ever package at NIT Hamirpur. The previous record stood at Rs 2.05 crore.
Last year, NIT Hamirpur recorded an impressive 94% placement rate, and the administration expects to surpass that figure this year. The institute has also reported a significant rise in its average package, which has now reached Rs 15 lakh per annum.
Record-Breaking Package of Rs 3.4 crore
The record-breaking offer of Rs 3.4 crore was bagged by Aryan Mittal, a dual-degree student from the Electronics and Communication Engineering department. Aryan, who comes from a humble family in Shimla that runs a stationery shop, received the offer from a leading US-based multinational company, setting a new benchmark for the institute.
This placement season has drawn strong participation from global technology giants, including Tesla, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, JPMorgan, and Samsung, highlighting NIT Hamirpur’s growing reputation in international recruitment.
Along with Mittal and Joshi, students Yatha Grover and Vaishali Thakur also received notable offers of Rs 68 lakh each. In total, 15 students secured packages above Rs 40 lakh, reflecting the institute’s rising appeal among top recruiters.
NIT Hamirpur officials stated that the placement outcomes so far signal a promising year ahead for the institution and its students.