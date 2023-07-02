Meet Manan Sadariya, tailor's son who scored 98.7 percentile in CAT exam gets into IIM Bangalore

Photo credit: facebook.com/manan.sadariya

There is no quick way to success; Only dedication and hard work can make a successful path. This is the story of Manan Sadaria, the son of a tailor from Rajkot, who has shown that with the necessary hard work and determination, anyone can make their dreams come true.

For any MBA aspirant, the ultimate goal is to get into any one of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in India. Not everyone is able to get admission to their favorite IIM as it is difficult to clear the entrance exam to secure a seat.

However, 23-year-old Manan Sadaria scored 98.7 per cent in his Common Admission Test and secured a seat through the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, according to the Time of India report.

"My family deserves all the credit for my accomplishment, and I'm incredibly happy. My family encouraged me to study science in English for Classes 11 and 12 despite our limited financial resources. Later, with financial assistance from the MS University of Baroda, I pursued mechanical engineering. After graduating, I started working for an edutech startup in Bengaluru, "Sadariya told TOI.

Sadariya said that he was aiming to enrol in a prestigious management institute for two reasons.

"There were two goals: first, to improve my professional prospects; second, to push myself outside of my comfort zone and strive for perfection," he said.

His background in engineering was helpful in the quantitative areas. "The main preparations took place from July to November, and seniors who had previously graduated from business school assisted me in selecting the best materials. I worked on this for roughly hours every day," Sadaria stated.